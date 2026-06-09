VinFast reports record electric motorbike orders as demand surges

HÀ NỘI — Consumers are increasingly turning to electric two-wheelers, with VinFast reporting record order volumes for its electric motorbikes in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the company's latest financial results, VinFast delivered 143,136 electric motorbikes and e-bikes in the first three months of the year, up 219 per cent from the same period in 2025.

March marked a record month for the company, with more than 135,000 orders received and over 93,000 electric motorbikes delivered to dealerships nationwide.

The figures suggest that demand for electric mobility is gaining momentum in Việt Nam, as authorities in major cities move to address air pollution and reduce transport emissions.

Hà Nội's authority is proposing a pilot low-emission zone in Hoàn Kiếm Ward on July 1.

While the city has decided not to impose an outright ban on gasoline-powered motorbikes in the area, it is encouraging residents and businesses to gradually switch to cleaner modes of transport, particularly electric vehicles.

The city plans to expand low-emission zones in the coming years and progressively tighten emissions standards for vehicles operating within the inner-city area. Analysts say such measures could accelerate the adoption of electric motorbikes, especially among ride-hailing and delivery drivers.

Beyond two-wheelers, VinFast delivered 58,577 electric cars in the first quarter, an increase of 61 per cent year-on-year. International markets accounted for around 8 per cent of total vehicle deliveries during the period.

The company said it maintained its position as Việt Nam’s leading automotive brand, while continuing to expand in regional markets. By the end of the first quarter, VinFast ranked as the top battery electric vehicle seller in the Philippines and held positions among the leading EV brands in India and Indonesia.

Strong vehicle sales helped lift first-quarter revenue to VNĐ23.1 trillion (US$920.7 million), up 41.7 per cent from a year earlier.

The results underscore the growing role of electric vehicles in Việt Nam’s transport sector, as consumers respond to both environmental concerns and evolving urban policies aimed at reducing emissions. — BIZHUB/VNS