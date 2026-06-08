Supporting programme for 1,000 pioneering enterprises to be issued in June

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance plans to issue a circular on a programme to support 1,000 pioneering enterprises this month, as part of efforts to strengthen technological innovation and enterprise-led growth.

Nguyễn Hoàng Bách, a representative of the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Private and Collective Economic Development, said the selected businesses are expected to lead technological innovation and spread it throughout the value chain.

The circular is intended to concretise the Prime Minister’s Decision 631 on developing 1,000 pioneering enterprises by 2030. The goal of the decision is to form 20 large-scale enterprises deeply involved in global value chains and at least 200 enterprises achieving breakthrough growth.

According to Bách, the programme is designed to be selective rather than broad-based. As support resources are limited, the policy needs to focus on the right group of enterprises, at the right time and with the right needs.

Pioneering enterprises are those with technological foundations, the ability to lead their industries and to create a ripple effect across value chains.

Under the programme, this group will have access to credit mechanisms based on assets formed in the future and intangible assets such as patents, data and projected cash flows.

In addition, the enterprises will receive support for the costs of using laboratories and testing equipment and will be prioritised in investment procedures, customs clearance and stock market listing.

The Ministry of Finance will also request central and local authorities to increase orders and procurement of experimental products and services from this group of enterprises to promote commercialisation and market expansion.

Separately, the ministry said another draft circular guiding the implementation of the 10,000 CEO Training Programme is expected to be issued this quarter, aiming to enhance management capacity in the private sector.

The beneficiaries of the programme are business managers in the private sector, from chairpersons and general directors to heads and deputy heads of specialised departments and production teams.

According to the draft, the programme will offer three forms of support including scholarship vouchers, in-person training courses and online training via digital platforms.

The programme is designed for practical training combined with one-to-one mentoring, closely aligned with the real needs of businesses. The Ministry of Finance will mobilise a network of experts, associations and business support organisations to take part in its implementation. — BIZHUB/VNS