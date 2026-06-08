VNA group offers discounts on domestic routes

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines (VNA) Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, plans to provide nearly 5.5 million seats across its domestic network through August 16 to meet peak summer travel demand, including 2.2 million discount seats on a wide range of routes.

Under its summer operating plan, the group will operate around 28,300 domestic flights, offering close to 5.5 million seats. This represents a 5 per cent increase in flight frequency and a 3 per cent rise in seat volume compared with the same period last year.

Additional flights will be concentrated on routes linking Hà Nội and HCM City with major tourist destinations, including Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt, Huế and Quy Nhơn, as well as high-demand domestic markets such as Buôn Ma Thuột, Vinh and Cần Thơ.

In addition to peak hour services, the airlines will continue operating early morning and late evening flights with flexible fare options, helping to spread travel demand more evenly throughout the day while improving operational efficiency during the summer season.

For this year’s peak travel period, this group is maintaining a broad range of promotional fares across its domestic network. Discounted tickets currently account for as much as 40 per cent of seats available for sale on many routes.

To support the summer travel surge, the group has prepared additional resources in advance, including aircraft allocation, staffing and enhanced airport service capacity. The group is also expanding the use of technology in flight operations management to maintain service quality and on-time performance.

On the international network, Vietnam Airlines continues to expand its presence in key overseas markets. The carrier plans to launch a new direct service between HCM City and Phuket, open a new route between Hà Nội and Amsterdam later this month, and increase frequencies on the Hà Nội–Moscow route to four flights per week starting July 1.

For promotional fares and further information, passengers can visit https://www.vietnamairlines.com, use the Vietnam Airlines mobile application, follow the airline’s official social media channels, contact authorised ticket offices and agents, or call the customer service hotline at 1900 1100. VNS