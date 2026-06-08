Việt Nam’s overseas investment rises 2.5-fold in Jan-May

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s investment abroad surged 2.5 times year-on-year in the first five months of 2026, reflecting the growing confidence and international expansion of Vietnamese enterprises, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

During the period, Việt Nam's 85 new overseas investment projects were granted investment registration certificates, with total capital reaching US$760.8 million, up 2.8 times compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 10 existing projects increased their registered capital by $33.8 million, down 18.7 per cent year-on-year.

​Overall, Việt Nam’s total outbound investment, including newly registered and adjusted capital, amounted to $794.6 million, 2.5 times higher than the figure recorded a year earlier.

Of the total, the construction sector attracted nearly $179 million, accounting for 22.5 per cent of total outbound investment. It was followed by electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air-conditioning production and distribution with $164 million, making up 20.6 per cent; and transportation and warehousing with $150.5 million, or 18.9 per cent.

In the first five months of 2026, Vietnamese investments were channelled into 33 countries and territories.

Laos remained the largest recipient, attracting $199.5 million, or 25.1 per cent of the total. Kyrgyzstan ranked second with $150 million, followed by the United Kingdom ($83 million), Kazakhstan ($36 million), Cambodia ($32.9 million), the US ($32 million) and the British Virgin Islands ($30 million).

​According to economic experts, the strong growth of outbound investment in recent years demonstrates the increasing proactiveness of Vietnamese businesses in seeking opportunities beyond the domestic market. Notably, a number of overseas projects undertaken by Vietnamese enterprises have generated significant economic and social benefits and received positive assessments from host countries. — VNA/VNS