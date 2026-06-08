Hà Nội plans 146 new social housing projects

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is planning a major expansion of its social housing stock, with 146 projects proposed for investment across the capital as demand for affordable homes continues to grow and prices keep rising.

The Hà Nội Department of Construction announced that eight of the proposed projects are expected to be implemented under Resolution 201 of the National Assembly, which pilots a special mechanism for social housing development.

Thường Tín Commune leads the list with 10 proposed projects, followed by Ô Diên Commune with seven. Phúc Thịnh Commune, Tây Phương Commune, Tây Tựu Ward and Đại Mỗ Ward each have six proposed projects.

In terms of scale, the largest proposal is a multi-utility social housing complex in Yên Xuân Commune covering more than 149.2 hectares.

Located at the western gateway to the capital, Yên Xuân Commune was formed through the merger of Yên Trung, Yên Bình, Đông Xuân and Tiến Xuân communes.

The second-largest project is the Phú Cát multi-utility social housing complex, also in the western area of the city, with a proposed area of 92.7 hectares. The site is located near Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park.

Although many social housing projects have been developed in Hà Nội since the end of 2024, prices have continued to rise.

Three years ago, initial selling prices at social housing projects were below VNĐ20 million (US$757) per square metre. Today, projects priced at more than VNĐ30 million per square metre are becoming increasingly common.

According to the department, Hà Nội currently has 90 social housing projects comprising about 80,800 apartments. Of these, 13 projects with more than 11,000 apartments have begun construction.

Another 41 projects with nearly 27,500 apartments are expected to start this year, while the remaining 29 projects, providing more than 35,000 apartments, are scheduled for implementation in 2027. — BIZHUB/VNS