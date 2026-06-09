Việt Nam, Hubei enterprises seek new partnerships

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and Chinese businesses explored opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment and technology during a business matching session held at the headquarters of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Trade and Investment Promotion Support Centre under Vietrade and brought together Vietnamese enterprises and a delegation of senior business representatives from Hubei Province, China.

Participating Vietnamese companies introduced a broad range of products and services, including logistics, financial services, agriculture, tourism and supporting industries.

Agricultural enterprises showcased products such as coffee and macadamia nuts, while other companies presented logistics and financial solutions. Businesses in the jewellery, fashion, technology, mother-and-baby products, toys and gift sectors also attended the event in search of potential partners.

Several companies said they are seeking raw material suppliers, investors and technology partners to support business expansion.

Most participating enterprises have already established export activities and currently supply products and services to international markets, including the US, Japan, Europe and China.

The Chinese delegation was led by Guo Song, president of the Zhejiang Hubei Chamber of Commerce and president of the Zhejiang Zhongtian Architectural Decoration Group.

According to Guo, the delegation's visit to Việt Nam aimed to survey the market and identify opportunities for future cooperation.

After listening to presentations from Vietnamese businesses, he said many of the demands raised by local companies matched the strengths of enterprises within the chamber.

Guo highlighted the strong development of livestream commerce in Zhejiang Province, noting that member companies could help promote Vietnamese products, especially agricultural products, to Chinese consumers through digital sales channels.

"Many enterprises in Zhejiang have developed strong livestreaming capabilities. Vietnamese products could be introduced to consumers in China through these platforms," he said.

He added that opportunities also exist in the import and export of raw materials and invited Vietnamese enterprises to visit the chamber's headquarters in Hangzhou to strengthen connections.

The Chinese delegation included companies operating in technology, construction and waste treatment, which expressed interest in obtaining information channels to connect with Vietnamese partners.

A renewable energy company, particularly those involved in wind and solar power, said they are looking for local partners in areas such as project investment, licensing procedures, legal consulting and industrial park cooperation.

Another Chinese company introduced services supporting foreign businesses entering the Chinese market, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Meanwhile, a Chinese technology enterprise proposed developing a digital platform to facilitate business and product connectivity between the two countries.

Representatives of the Chinese delegation said the visit reflected growing interest among enterprises from Hubei in expanding cooperation with Việt Nam.

Hubei is one of China's major economic provinces and ranks fourth nationwide in population, while Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang Province, has become one of China's leading technology and digital economy hubs. — BIZHUB/VNS