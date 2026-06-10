Green transition creates fresh opportunities for Việt Nam – Canada partnership

TORONTO — ​The Việt Nam – Canada Business Forum 2026, held in Toronto on June 8, brought together policymakers, trade promotion agencies and business leaders from both countries to explore new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment and supply chains.

Held alongside the third meeting of the Việt Nam – Canada Joint Economic Committee, the forum took place against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty and ongoing supply chain restructuring, as both countries seek to diversify markets, expand partnerships and strengthen economic resilience.

Discussions focused on sectors with strong growth potential, including energy, green technology, infrastructure, food processing, supporting industries, high-tech manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and green-transition solutions.

Rahul Malhotra, owner of RM Venturex, said the forum provided businesses with valuable insights into opportunities for deeper Việt Nam – Canada cooperation. He noted that support from diplomatic channels and the engagement of both public and private sectors are helping create favourable conditions for stronger economic ties among Canada, Vietnam and ASEAN.

Delegates highlighted the role of frameworks such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the ASEAN–Canada Strategic Partnership in facilitating trade, investment and regional supply chain integration.

Malhotra described Việt Nam as one of ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies and said Canada should deepen its engagement with the country’s growth story while leveraging existing cooperation mechanisms to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Nguyễn Thị Lan Phương, deputy head of the WTO and Trade Negotiations Division under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the CPTPP and ongoing negotiations on an ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Agreement will continue to provide an important legal framework for expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

She said these mechanisms support a rules-based trading relationship and create opportunities not only in goods trade but also in services, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

Vietnamese businesses stressed that, beyond policy frameworks, access to market intelligence, technical standards and consumer demand remains essential for strengthening commercial links.

Lê Minh Quy, deputy general director of the Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation (VEAM), said a clear understanding of technical requirements is critical for Vietnamese products to gain wider access to the Canadian market.

Green transition emerged as a key area of interest, with many Vietnamese companies viewing Canada’s strengths in advanced technology, sustainable development and emissions-reduction solutions as valuable opportunities for cooperation and knowledge sharing.

Hồ Hoà, CEO of G Factory, said Việt Nam’s pursuit of green growth and net-zero emissions aligns well with Canadian expertise in applying advanced technologies to manufacturing and trade, creating opportunities for deeper business collaboration.

Nguyễn Dũng, operations director of Viettel America, identified AI, semiconductors, new energy and technology infrastructure as promising sectors for bilateral cooperation. He noted that Vietnamese firms have already begun partnering with Canadian counterparts in energy projects, green-transition initiatives and battery technologies.

Trần Thăng, chairman of VinFast Thanh Cong, said the company is particularly interested in electric technologies and charging infrastructure, adding that several Canadian partners expressed interest in investing in these areas in Việt Nam during the forum.

The event underscored a shift in Việt Nam - Canada economic ties from policy commitments toward more practical business-to-business engagement. While frameworks such as the CPTPP and ASEAN–Canada FTA negotiations provide a favourable foundation, future cooperation will increasingly depend on connecting the right partners, standards and market needs.

As Việt Nam accelerates green and digital transformation while Canada expands its Indo-Pacific engagement, both countries are well positioned to deepen trade and investment cooperation in a more sustainable, practical and resilient direction. — VNA/VNS