HCM City expo series attracts 400 international businesses

HCM CITY — Over 400 businesses and exhibitors are gathering at a series of international exhibitions in coatings, paper, tyre, rubber, chemicals and grinding technology held from June 10-12 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Tân Mỹ Ward, HCM City.

This year, the annual trade event includes six exhibitions: Coatings Expo Vietnam, Paper Vietnam, Rubber & Tyre Vietnam, Plastech Vietnam, ChemExpo Vietnam and GrindTech Vietnam.

The expos bring together businesses and brands from over 17 countries and territories, such as India, the UK, China, Austria, Taiwan (China), Denmark, Germany, South Korea, Indonesia, the US, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Switzerland.

The exhibition area spans around 10,000 sq.m., featuring booths of leading companies in industrial production like Sailun Vietnam, Vina Green Plus, Nippon Paint, Q-Lan and Hubei Yihua.

It showcases products, technologies and solutions for industrial materials and chemicals, coatings, plastics, rubber, paper, packaging, machinery, environmental technology, recycling, energy efficiency, ESG, Net Zero and sustainable development.

This year, chemicals and grinding technology have been newly added to the series to enhance connectivity between supporting and manufacturing industries.

Phùng Mạnh Ngọc, director general of the Vietnam Chemicals Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the chemicals industry has been defined as “one of the foundational industries in the economy”.

“It is also a key link in almost all modern industrial chains, from agriculture, healthcare, pharmacy, electronics, semiconductors, and new energy to material production, mechanical engineering and manufacturing,” Ngọc added.

He said in Việt Nam, the role of the chemicals industry is not only to provide materials but also a driving force for initiating creativity, enhancing productivity, strengthening the economy’s internal capacity, and penetrating further into global value chains.

Emerging sectors, such as commodity chemicals, specialised chemicals, electrochemicals, semiconductor chemicals, and green hydrogen, hold strong potential to generate larger added value and enhance national competitiveness.

Ngọc said the series of exhibitions is a complete industrial ecosystem that reflects the strong link between production industries in the economy.

The event also facilitates business-to-business meetings, providing opportunities for businesses to find suppliers, update on technological developments, and expand cooperation, he added.

Within the two-day event, there will be seminars on carbon emission reduction, creating new materials, digital transformation, solutions for green packaging, and circular economy.

The exhibition features an Asia Paper Mills Pavilion showcasing leading paper manufacturers and businesses from across the region. It also highlights industrial solutions for rubber and plastics, including natural rubber, advanced materials and circular polymers that support recyclable and environmentally friendly products.

Dedicated zones showcase surface engineering solutions such as industrial coatings, wood paints and printing inks, alongside exhibits on green chemicals, water and environmental treatment technologies, grinding and polishing.

The exhibitions expect to welcome over 8,000 visitors. — BIZHUB/VNS