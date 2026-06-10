Coal mining regulations eased to ensure national energy security

HÀ NỘI — A new Government resolution allows coal mines to increase output beyond their licensed capacity without requiring licence amendments, with the aim of meeting rising demand for coal-fired power generation and ensuring national energy security.

Under Resolution No. 28/2026/NQ-CP, organisations and individuals holding coal mining licences may increase production by up to 15 per cent above the capacity specified in their licences without applying for licence adjustments, provided they meet all stipulated conditions.

They must fulfil all financial obligations to the State and comply with regulations on environmental protection, occupational safety and health.

According to the resolution, the special mechanism is intended to safeguard national energy security in urgent situations, while ensuring a stable coal supply for electricity generation and other key industries. Additional output must not exceed the reserves approved by competent authorities, and any coal produced beyond the licensed capacity may only be used for electricity production.

The policy will remain in effect until the end of 2027. After that, mining activities must comply with the capacity limits specified in existing licences and relevant legal regulations.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the resolution is expected to help increase domestic coal supply more rapidly, meeting the economy’s growing energy demand and contributing to national energy security.

The policy is also expected to improve the utilisation of existing equipment, technology and infrastructure at operating coal mines. — BIZHUB/VNS