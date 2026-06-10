Finance Ministry, JICA to hasten major joint projects

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Tanaka Akihiko discussed key infrastructure and development projects during a meeting in Hà Nội, reaffirming Japan's commitment to supporting Việt Nam's long-term growth.

Tanaka said JICA would continue backing Việt Nam's efforts to maintain high growth and transition to a new development model, following agreements reached by the two countries' leaders during Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's visit to Việt Nam in May.

He outlined four priority areas for future cooperation, including workforce training in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses; enhancing the investment and business environment; and developing strategic infrastructure to support sustainable growth.

Minister Tuấn thanked the Japanese Government, JICA and its partners for their long-standing support, noting that concessional loans and technical assistance from the agency have contributed to a number of key infrastructure and development projects in Việt Nam.

The JICA President also highlighted the impact of bilateral cooperation projects already in operation, including Nhật Tân Bridge and HCM City's metro line No. 1, as well as training programmes in Japan that have benefited generations of Vietnamese officials and specialists.

The two sides also reviewed several ongoing projects, including the Hà Nội metro line No. 2's Nam Thăng Long–Trần Hưng Đạo section, Việt Nam Japan University, a proposed policy-based loan for artificial intelligence development, and a loan agreement for the Ô Môn No. 3 thermal power plant.

Both sides agreed on the need to regularly review project implementation, identify bottlenecks and accelerate preparations and negotiations to ensure progress. — VNA/VNS