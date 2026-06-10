Police fine 'donut' vendor after overcharging foreign tourist in Hoàn Kiếm

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have fined a street vendor after a viral social media video showed a foreign tourist being charged VNĐ430,000 (US$16.5) for a small bag of bánh rán (glutinous rice balls covered with sesame) in the capital's Old Quarter.

The incident, which drew widespread public attention online on Wednesday, took place near Hoàn Kiếm Lake in the heart of Hà Nội's tourism area.

According to footage shared on social media, the tourist stopped to buy the snack from a female street vendor while walking through the Old Quarter. As he asked about the sesame balls, the vendor handed him a sample of what she advertised as 'Vietnamese donuts' to try before quickly placing additional ones into a plastic bag.

The tourist repeatedly asked about the price, but the vendor did not provide a clear answer and continued filling the bag, the video showed.

When the visitor eventually indicated that he did not want any more, the vendor stopped after placing roughly 10 sesame balls into the bag. She initially told him the purchase cost VNĐ150,000, prompting visible surprise from the tourist.

However, after the tourist handed over a VNĐ500,000 banknote, the vendor returned only VNĐ75,000 in change, and the tourist continued to hand her another VNĐ5,000 note. This means he had to pay VNĐ430,000 for the bag of ten balls, which should cost way less than VNĐ100,000.

Following the circulation of the video, Hoàn Kiếm Ward Police launched an investigation and identified the vendor as Phạm Thị Y, born in 1976 and registered in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

Officers from the ward's public order police unit summoned the woman for questioning.

During the working session, she admitted to the act, police said.

Authorities subsequently issued an administrative violation record against her for unauthorised street vending activities, and gave a fine of VNĐ225,000. Police also warned and educated the vendor on complying with pricing regulations, including displaying prices clearly and charging customers appropriately.

Officials stressed that unfair pricing practices, particularly those targeting foreign visitors, could damage Hà Nội's image as a welcoming and friendly tourist destination. — VNS