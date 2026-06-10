Fishermen’s associations help drive efforts to lift EC’s IUU ‘yellow card’

ĐÀ NẴNG – Alongside maritime law enforcement forces, more than 100 fisheries associations and fishermen’s self-management groups in Đà Nẵng City have become key players in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, contributing to Việt Nam’s efforts to secure the removal of the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning.

Colonel Trần Tiến Hiền, Commander of the Đà Nẵng Border Guard Command, said the central city has a long coastline, vast fishing grounds and more than 4,200 fishing vessels, including thousands operating in deep-sea areas. Beyond their role in economic development, local fishermen also contribute to safeguarding national sovereignty, maintaining maritime security and complying with fisheries regulations.

To date, over 100 fisheries unions, solidarity groups and teams protecting national sovereignty and security at sea have signed commitments not to engage in IUU fishing.

Nguyễn Công Thành, captain of a fishing vessel from Duy Hải commune, said fishermen are increasingly aware of the importance of complying with anti-IUU regulations during every fishing trip.

If all fishermen strictly observe regulations against illegal fishing, the goal of having the "yellow card" lifted is within reach, he said.

Similarly, Trần Đình Lên, captain of squid-fishing vessel QNa 91702 TS, said he recently invested more than VNĐ400 million (US$15,200) to upgrade his vessel and equipment, and also signed the commitment to fully comply with anti-IUU fishing rules.

To support these efforts, border guard stations have strengthened monitoring systems to supervise fishing activities and detect potential violations while organising training and awareness raising campaigns for fishermen.

Lieutenant Colonel Lê Anh Túy, head of the Kỳ Hà Port Border Guard Station, said extensive communications activities have helped fishermen better understand and comply with fisheries regulations, significantly reducing violations in areas under the station’s management.

Local authorities are also investing in infrastructure to improve fisheries management and traceability.

Hoàng Châu Sơn, Chairman of the Núi Thành Commune People’s Committee, said local authorities have created favourable conditions for fishermen to access loans for repairing and upgrading boats, purchasing fishing gear, and installing modern maritime equipment.

In addition, it has implemented projects to upgrade the Tam Quang fishing port and the An Hòa storm shelter anchorage. The facilities will provide secure shelter for fishing vessels and enable authorities to better monitor seafood landings and catches, helping ensure compliance with international regulations, he added.

With active participation from fishermen’s organisations and strict implementation of the rules on vessel registration, inspection, vessel monitoring systems, catch reporting and foreign waters infringement prevention, Đà Nẵng’s fishing community is making a significant contribution to Việt Nam’s efforts to have the EC’s IUU fishing yellow card lifted. VNA/VNS