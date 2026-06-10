Police arrest 27 suspects of major online gambling, money laundering ring

NGHỆ AN — Police in the central province of Nghệ An, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and some localities, have dismantled a major online gambling and money laundering ring, arresting 27 suspects.

Following a period of surveillance, the police deployed 20 task forces between May 25 and June 5, across Nghệ An, HCM City, Thanh Hóa, Hà Tĩnh, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Nai, Đồng Tháp and Gia Lai, among other localities.

The police arrested 18 suspects on money laundering charges and nine others for gambling offences.

Seized evidence included 27 mobile phones, six computer systems and numerous documents and materials relevant to the investigation.

According to the police, the suspects organised online gambling activities through the Sunwin website, offering games such as sic bo, online casino games, card games and football betting.

The operation was run through a tightly controlled online network, with participants communicating via Telegram and frequently changing transaction accounts to evade detection.

The police said the proceeds were channelled through multiple layers of bank accounts before being converted into the cryptocurrency USDT in an effort to conceal their origin.

The police identified Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, 38, and residing in HCM City, as the alleged ringleader.

Tuấn is accused of directly managing the Sunwin website and overseeing the money laundering operation.

Under the investigation, he instructed accomplices to purchase USDT on cryptocurrency exchanges before transferring the assets to digital wallets under his control.

Authorities estimated that the network processed transactions worth approximately VNĐ75 billion (about US$2.9 million) between May 2025 and May 2026.

Local police have launched criminal proceedings, formally charged the 27 suspects and placed them in temporary detention while expanding the investigation.

The authorities have urged the public not to participate in football betting or any other form of illegal gambling and have called on citizens to report suspected violations to law enforcement agencies. — VNS