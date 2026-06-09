VEPH launches nationwide writing contest on school memories and books

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Education Publishing House (VEPH), in collaboration with the Việt Nam Writers’ Association, officially launched a nationwide writing contest titled “Trang sách & Mái trường” (Pages and School Days) in Hà Nội on June 9.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyễn Tiến Thanh, Chairman of the Members’ Council and General Director of VEPH, said the contest was not only a literary activity marking the publisher’s 70-year journey, but also an opportunity to honour schools, teachers, authors and the enduring values of Vietnamese education.

“Education helps people grow, while literature helps people understand themselves,” Thanh said, adding that the contest sought authentic voices and heartfelt stories about teachers, classmates, books and school life.

According to the organisers, the contest is open to all Vietnamese citizens living both in Việt Nam and abroad, regardless of age, profession or place of residence.

Entries may be submitted in three categories: short stories, poetry and essays. The works are expected to promote humanistic values and reflect diverse perspectives on school life across Việt Nam.

The organisers said they particularly welcomed entries highlighting compassion, social responsibility, aspirations for learning and the spirit of integration in modern Vietnamese society.

The contest will accept submissions from June 9, 2026, to April 30, 2027. Outstanding entries will have the opportunity to be edited and published in books or anthologies for a wider readership.

The organising committee plans to hold writing camps in northern and southern regions to support selected authors in developing their works and fostering literary inspiration related to education.

Founded in 1957, VEPH has accompanied generations of Vietnamese students through its textbooks and educational publications, while contributing to the promotion of reading culture and lifelong learning in society. The writing contest is among a series of activities organised by the publisher to mark its 70th anniversary next year. Detailed information and contest regulations are available on VEPH’s official website and fanpage. — VNS