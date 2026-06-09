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Australian national detained over Đà Nẵng café rampage

June 09, 2026 - 13:07
A foreign national has been charged with causing public disorder after going on a destructive rampage through a café in central Đà Nẵng, smashing phones and furniture and leaving customers and staff fleeing into the street.
The police investigation agency serves the decision to arrest L.S.G. — Photo from Đà Nẵng Police

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng Police on Tuesday announced the prosecution and three-month detention of an Australian national Lilly Shaymus Graeme (born 1991) for “disturbing public order,"

Earlier on May 30, Shaymus – who reportedly moved to Đà Nẵng in April this year – turned violent at a café on Lê Hồng Phong Street, Hải Châu Ward, following a minor dispute with another customer.

The suspect smashed another customer's mobile phone before using a wooden chair to destroy a series of items, shouting and overturning furniture at the bar area and throughout the premises.

The behaviour caused panic among customers and staff, who fled into the street.

Shaymus then stormed up to the mezzanine floor, kicked open a door, continued to destroy property and restrained a young man who was present in the café.

The suspect only stopped when authorities arrived.

His family, speaking to Australian media, believe he was suffering from a bipolar episode at the time.

The family said that Shaymus had been living with bipolar disorder for a decade but had not had an attack for three years.

The aftermath of the incident. Photo from Gé café

The incident seriously disturbed public order, disrupted the business operations of the establishment and drew large crowds on Lê Hồng Phong Street that night.

Initial damage has been assessed at close to VNĐ383 million (US$14,500), including multiple mobile phones, laptops, tablet computers and other belongings of customers.

During the investigation, police collected footage from security cameras that recorded the entire sequence of events.

Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage to determine liability for the destruction of property.

Notably, the Đà Nẵng City Police stated that the man showed signs of resistance and lack of cooperation during the investigation. — VNS

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