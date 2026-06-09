Northern regions face 80mm rainfall warning as cold air sweeps

HÀ NỘI — Cold air has moved across the entire Northeast region and parts of the Northwest and North Central regions, bringing moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms and locally very heavy rainfall, with temperatures dropping by about seven to 10 degrees Celsius, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned.

The Northwest region and Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An provinces are experiencing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall commonly ranging from 30 to 60mm and locally exceeding 100mm. A warning has been issued for the risk of intense rainfall exceeding 80mm within three hours across the North and North Central regions.

The lowest temperatures during the cold spell in the Northeast and Thanh Hóa will commonly range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, with some northern mountainous areas falling below 21 degrees Celsius.

"From June 10, heavy rain in the Northwest, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An will gradually ease; however, thunderstorms may bring tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusts. A level-one natural disaster risk warning has been issued for heavy rain, tornadoes, lightning and hail," said Lê Thị Loan, Deputy Head of the Weather Forecasting Division.

Heavy rain may cause flooding in low-lying areas, urban zones and industrial areas, as well as flash floods on small rivers and streams and landslides on hillsides. Flash flood and landslide risk warnings have been issued for numerous communes and wards across Lai Châu, Sơn La, Phú Thọ, Lào Cai, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên and Quảng Ninh provinces. Real-time warnings on areas at risk are available on the Department of Hydrometeorology website at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn.

The hydro-meteorological authority has recommended that local agencies review blockage points and vulnerable locations to put preventive and response measures in place.

On the evening of June 8, widespread thunderstorms brought rain to many areas, including the capital Hà Nội, providing relief from the hot and oppressive weather that had persisted for many days. — VNS