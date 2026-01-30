VEPH partners with UK’s Efekta Education to boost English teaching in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) and the UK-based Efekta Education Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in developing high-quality English language teaching and learning solutions, supporting Việt Nam’s goal of making English the second language in schools.

The signing ceremony took place in Hà Nội on January 29, with the presence of British Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew, representatives of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), and senior leaders from both organisations.

Under the MoU, the two sides will collaborate on the development of digital learning materials and solutions applying advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance English language education in Việt Nam.

The partnership is expected to contribute to the implementation of Việt Nam’s national project on introducing English as the second language in schools for the 2025–2035 period, with a vision to 2045.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Tiến Thanh, Chairman of the Members’ Council and General Director of VEPH, highlighted the publisher’s nearly 70-year history and its role as the national educational publishing house. He said VEPH has consistently sought partnerships with reputable international education organisations to deliver high-quality resources for teachers and learners.

Thanh noted that the newly established partnership will focus on four key areas: personalised learning through AI-powered virtual assistants; enhanced support for teachers by reducing administrative workloads and improving professional capacity; ensuring equitable access to quality English education, including through offline learning solutions for disadvantaged areas; and data-driven education management to support monitoring, evaluation and policy development.

“The MoU signed today is not only a cooperation agreement but also a clear commitment by VEPH to promoting innovation in education,” Thanh said, adding that both sides would work closely to identify feasible product models for careful and responsible implementation, with the aim of reaching students as early as the next academic year.

Peter Burman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Efekta Education Group, expressed confidence that the partnership would lead to tangible improvements in English language teaching and learning across Việt Nam’s education system, with measurable outcomes.

British Ambassador Iain Frew said education is one of six priority pillars in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the United Kingdom, describing the MoU as a strong example of the growing co-operation between the two countries in the field.

Efekta Education is a member of Education First (EF), the world’s largest private education group headquartered in Switzerland, with more than 60 years’ experience in language education.

Efekta Education has operated in Việt Nam for 25 years and currently focuses on AI-driven English learning solutions, leveraging EF’s extensive global data resources. To date, its AI-powered learning platform has supported more than 24 million learners worldwide and is used by over 4 million active learners, 25,000 teachers, 3,000 corporate clients and numerous governments. — VNS