Việt Nam Education Publishing House pioneers digital transformation in foreign language teaching

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Education Publishing House (VEPH) is leading the way in applying digital technology to foreign language education, enabling Vietnamese students to access global standards in English learning.

Among its innovations, the GlobalSpeak app has won widespread praise from teachers nationwide for aligning with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and Việt Nam’s 2018 General Education Programme.

As international integration deepens, foreign language proficiency has become a passport to learning, employment and cross-cultural exchange. Guided by Resolution No 71-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in education and training, the Hà Nội Education Investment and Development Corporation (HEID), a member unit of VEPH, has developed a digital learning ecosystem supporting the Global Success textbook series.

A world-class textbook designed for Vietnamese students

Since approval by the Ministry of Education and Training, the Global Success series has been widely adopted in schools across the country. Developed by VEPH in collaboration with two global publishers, including Macmillan Education for the primary level and Pearson Education for lower and upper secondary levels, Global Success is structured in line with CEFR, an international benchmark for language proficiency.

Each lesson follows a progressive structure: Recognition – Practice – Creative Application, designed to help students develop all four language skills of listening, speaking, reading and writing alongside the 4Cs: critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration.

“What I value most about Global Success is the clear lesson structure and specific objectives for each skill,” said Nguyễn Thị Hồng Nhung, an English teacher at a secondary school in Hà Nội, to Thế giới & Việt Nam (The World & Vietnam Report).

“Students not only learn English but also build critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving skills. These skills are essential competencies for 21st-century citizens.”

Another highlight of the series is how it links language learning with life skills and digital citizenship. Through relatable and contemporary topics, students learn English in real-world contexts, transforming the language into a tool for communication and integration rather than just an exam subject.

“The integrated assessment system tracks student progress throughout each unit, allowing teachers to identify strengths and areas for improvement,” Nhung added.

“This makes learning more personalised and humane, inspiring students to reach their full potential.”

The digital learning companion

As part of the Global Success ecosystem, GlobalSpeak serves as a digital assistant for both teachers and students.

Developed by HEID, the app mirrors the content of Global Success, ensuring compatibility with CEFR while adapting to the 2018 national curriculum. It helps Vietnamese learners engage with international English learning models in an accessible and effective way.

Through GlobalSpeak, every classroom lesson expands into an interactive learning experience. Students can practise native-like pronunciation via speech recognition technology, participate in simulated real-life conversations, complete online exercises and receive instant feedback.

“GlobalSpeak helps students build natural language reflexes,” said Phạm Văn Sơn, an English teacher in Đà Nẵng City.

“They can listen, speak, read and write on the digital platform, get pronunciation corrections, and receive direct scoring. It makes learning active and genuinely engaging.”

Teachers also benefit from the app’s integrated class management and online teaching system, which offers a rich library of videos, images, quizzes, flashcards and language games. This allows them to tailor lessons to different student levels.

GlobalSpeak promotes learning by doing through interactive exercises that simulate authentic communication. Each activity is built progressively from A1 to B2 levels on the CEFR scale, enabling systematic advancement from basic vocabulary to fluent expression and creative language use.

Notably, its scenario-based learning feature places students in practical contexts such as job interviews, travel, shopping or community engagement, linking language competence with cultural and social skills in the spirit of learning to do, learning to live together and learning to be.

“My students love the interactive dialogues in GlobalSpeak,” said Trần Minh Hà, an English teacher in Bắc Ninh Province.

“They feel as though they’re speaking with real people. Their confidence and language reflexes improved noticeably after just a few weeks.”

GlobalSpeak has evolved from a learning aid into a platform driving digital transformation in English education across Việt Nam.

The integrated Global Success – GlobalSpeak ecosystem bridges the gap between traditional textbooks and cutting-edge educational technology, bringing English teaching and learning closer to international standards.

HEID announced that it plans to expand GlobalSpeak with artificial intelligence (AI) features that will personalise learning pathways, assess speaking performance based on CEFR criteria, and build an open resource library for teachers to share and collaborate.

Even schools in rural and mountainous areas have begun implementing the app, giving students access to an internationally standardised English learning environment.

With the Global Success textbook series and the GlobalSpeak app, HEID and VEPH are helping build a world-class, culturally grounded English learning ecosystem in Việt Nam.

This marks not only a technological milestone but also a reaffirmation of the learner-centred vision, empowering a generation of Vietnamese students to be confident, globally competent and ready to shape the future. — VNS