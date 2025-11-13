Politics & Law
Home Society

Three bombs discovered in Bắc Ninh province’s rice field

November 13, 2025 - 21:20
Local residents reported the bombs to the authorities on Wednesday.
The three bombs were detected by local residents in Sơn Đông Commune, Bắc Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

BẮC NINH – Authorities in the northern province of Bắc Ninh have discovered three bombs in a rice field in Thượng 1 Village in Sơn Đông Commune, following a report from local residents.

The bombs were detected on Wednesday after local residents found a suspicious object and promptly informed the authorities. Competent forces conducted an on-site inspection and verification immediately after receiving the report.

The commune’s military command, in coordination with local police, has deployed forces to guard the site around the clock, set up warning signs and temporary fences to restrict access. They have also implemented necessary professional measures to handle the bombs in accordance with regulations. — VNA/VNS

