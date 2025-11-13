Three Koreans, former provincial leader jailed in Pullman Hà Nội gambling case

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Court on Wednesday sentenced former Vice Chairman of the Phú Thọ Provincial People’s Committee Hồ Đại Dũng to three years and six months in prison for his involvement in a large-scale gambling ring at the Pullman Hà Nội Hotel.

The ruling followed 16 days of trial and deliberation involving 141 defendants.

Five individuals were convicted of “organising gambling” under Article 322 of the Penal Code.

Among them, three casino managers who hold Republic of Korea (RoK) nationality received prison sentences. They are Cho Choon Keun (four years), Choi Jin Bok (three years and six months), and Shim Hawn Hee (two years).

Two Vietnamese nationals, Phan Trường Giang, Director of the Việt Kiều Business Club Branch (King Club) under Việt Hải Đăng Company, and Nguyễn Đình Lâm, Deputy General Director of the company, were sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years’ suspended sentence, respectively.

The remaining 136 defendants were found guilty of “gambling” under Article 321, with penalties ranging from fines of VNĐ50 million to VNĐ100 million (US$1,900-3,800) to prison terms between nine months (suspended) and four years and six months.

The first-instance verdict concluded that King Club, located at Pullman Hà Nội Hotel and operated by Việt Hải Đăng Investment Entertainment Services Co Ltd, was licensed to provide prize-winning electronic games for foreigners only.

However, Việt Hải Đăng contracted the club’s management to HS Co Ltd, led by Korean national Kim In Sung, who retained all profits while paying a monthly $100,000 operational fee and $60,000 business transfer fee.

To boost earnings, Kim directed casino managers Cho Choon Keun, Shim Hawn Hee, and Choi Jin Bok, along with Vietnamese executives Nguyễn Đình Lâm and Phan Trường Giang, to organise illegal gambling sessions for Vietnamese nationals.

Between February 4 and June 22, 2024, the group hosted games for 145 Vietnamese players, with total wagers exceeding $106 million. Kim personally gained more than $9.2 million.

The court described the case as “serious”, citing its extensive scale, the large number of participants, and the involvement of officials, civil servants, educators, healthcare workers, artists, lawyers, and businesspeople, which has caused significant public concern. — VNA/VNS