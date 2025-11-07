Việt Nam joins global efforts to combat harmful effects of tobacco

Tobacco is the leading cause of numerous non-communicable diseases and claims over 100,000 lives annually in Việt Nam. As such, tobacco harm prevention is a key priority in the country’s public health strategy. Việt Nam is working closely with the international community, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO), to mitigate the harmful effects of tobacco.

A strong commitment

A significant milestone in Việt Nam’s tobacco control efforts came in 2004, when the country ratified the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). This was the first global public health treaty aimed at reducing tobacco harm and protecting public health from diseases linked to tobacco use.

Adopted in 2003 and entering into force in 2005, the FCTC introduced comprehensive measures to reduce tobacco-related harm, including policies on taxation, advertising bans, product packaging regulations, and measures to support smoking cessation.

Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn highlighted that Việt Nam is one of the countries demonstrating a strong commitment to tobacco harm prevention. This commitment is reflected in Việt Nam’s participation in the FCTC on November 11, 2004, as well as the enactment of the Tobacco Harm Prevention Law on June 18, 2012.

According to the Deputy Minister, since the law came into effect, a range of tobacco control measures has been implemented nationwide, including public education campaigns, the establishment of smoke-free environments, tobacco taxation policies, health warnings, and restrictions on tobacco advertising, sponsorship, and promotion.

As a result, Việt Nam has achieved significant progress in tobacco harm prevention. A report summarising the first 10 years of the Tobacco Harm Prevention Law indicates that the smoking rate among adult men has decreased by an average of 0.5 per cent per year, from 47.4 per cent in 2010 to 38.9 per cent in 2023.

The smoking rate among adolescents has also seen a significant decline. For the 13-17 age group, the rate dropped from 5.36 per cent in 2013 to 2.78 per cent in 2019. Among those aged 13-15, smoking fell from 2.5 per cent in 2014 to 1.9 per cent in 2022. Additionally, exposure to second-hand smoke has markedly reduced in households, public spaces, and workplaces.

New measures to further combat tobacco use

Despite these positive results, challenges remain in Việt Nam’s tobacco harm prevention efforts. Although tobacco use has declined, rates remain high compared to many other countries, particularly among men. Moreover, new tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, are on the rise, especially among adolescents and young women. This highlights the need for Việt Nam to intensify its efforts and adopt even stronger measures.

International experience shows that increasing tobacco taxes is one of the most effective strategies for reducing tobacco consumption. By raising taxes, the price of tobacco products increases, leading to a reduction in consumption and preventing young people from taking up smoking.

In response to this, the National Assembly approved an amended excise tax law in June 2025, which introduces a new mixed tax system set to take effect in 2027, with tobacco taxes scheduled to rise progressively until 2031.

Experts hope the tobacco tax adjustments will not only reduce smoking rates but also generate revenue for the national budget, protect public health, and help prevent future tobacco-related diseases.

In addition to tax increases, another key measure is the creation of smoke-free environments, particularly in public spaces and within the tourism sector. At the 9th ASEAN Regional Conference on Building Smoke-Free Environments, held in Huế City in August 2025, Nguyễn Chí Tài, Vice Chairman of the Huế City People's Committee, shared that Huế is a pioneering city in establishing a “Smoke-Free City” model. The city remains committed to sustaining and expanding its success.

However, Tài noted that no city or country can tackle this issue alone. Real and lasting change can only be achieved through close cooperation between nations, organisations, and communities.

As a result, Việt Nam is actively collaborating with the international community to promote tobacco harm prevention and the creation of smoke-free environments, contributing to the protection of public health and fulfilling its commitments under the FCTC.-VNS