Party chief extends New Year greetings to Investigation Security Agency

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Thursday visited and extended Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency (A09), a unit honoured with the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.

Recognising and commending the achievements of the people’s public security forces in recent years, the Party leader noted that amid unpredictable global and regional fluctuations, the concerted and decisive engagement of all levels, sectors and the entire political system – including the force – under the leadership of the Party and State, together with the people’s support, has enabled the country to attain significant and historic accomplishments.

He affirmed that the investigation security unit has consistently upheld its role in safeguarding the Party, the regime and the people, thoroughly implementing the principle of proactively preventing threats from early and from afar to thwart hostile and reactionary forces plots and schemes, and shifting towards a more proactive and offensive posture in line with national political requirements.

In the new phase of the country’s development, General Secretary Lâm stressed that the task is not only to maintain political stability and social safety, but also to take the initiative in creating and establishing favourable conditions for the effective implementation of the Party’s key revolutionary tasks. The force must continue to act effectively and maintain proactiveness in all situations, preventing passivity or unexpected contingencies.

He called on the unit to take the lead in effectively implementing and widely disseminating the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and other strategic Party resolutions, as well as the Resolution of the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation and the Resolution of the A09 Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 tenure. At the same time, it must intensify efforts to detect, investigate and strictly handle acts of distortion and sabotage targeting Party resolutions.

The Party chief also highlighted the need for close coordination with security intelligence forces, combining traditional and non-traditional security measures. The force must regard political and foreign affairs tasks, as well as safeguarding national security and national interests, as the highest objectives and benchmarks to ensure the correctness of procedural activities for the sake of the nation across political, socio-economic and external affairs domains.

He underscored the importance of eliminating the perception among certain individuals that foreign countries are “safe havens” from which they can act with impunity against Việt Nam.

The investigation security agency was urged to continue accelerating investigations and handling of corruption, wastefulness and misconduct cases, while linking crime investigation with the protection of officials, and enhancing crime forecasting capabilities and personnel development.

At the same time, the force should promote digital transformation and the application of science and technology in criminal investigations, and expedite the construction and operation of two national security interrogation centres in early 2027. These centres are regarded as key projects that must be commensurate in scale and effectiveness, serving the countering of distorted narratives and hostile allegations, particularly on issues related to democracy and human rights.

On the occasion, writing in the agency’s golden book of tradition, General Secretary Lâm expressed confidence that with its heroic tradition and 75 years of distinguished history, combined with dedication and strong political resolve, the force will successfully fulfil all assigned tasks. — VNA/VNS