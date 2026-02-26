Foreigner caught operating drone illegally in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Authorities in the central city of Đà Nẵng have penalised a foreign tourist for flying a drone without permission, amid intensified efforts to curb unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) activity.

At about 1pm on Thursday, a patrol unit from the An Hải ward Military Command spotted the man operating the drone near Ông Temple at the junction of Võ Văn Kiệt and Võ Nguyên Giáp streets. The operator had not secured approval from relevant authorities.

The man, identified as Oleksandr Patlan (born 1991), a German national visiting the city, was issued a violation record and had his drone temporarily confiscated. The case has been reported to the municipal Military Command for further investigation and handling in line with regulations.

The incident comes as the Đà Nẵng Military Command steps up 24/7 patrols citywide to strictly monitor illegal drone and other aerial device operations.

Previously, on Tuesday, local forces also dealt with a resident who flew a drone into a restricted zone along Nguyễn Tất Thành beach in Hàa Khánh Ward. — VNA/VNS