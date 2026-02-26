Liên Khương International Airport closes for 6 months for repairs

LÂM ĐỒNG — Liên Khương International Airport, the air gateway to the Đà Lạt City of the Central Highlands province Lâm Đồng, will temporarily close from March 4 to August 25 for runway and taxiway repairs.

The closure is part of a runway and taxiway maintenance project to upgrade the infrastructure of the airport that is increasingly in demand.

During this period, Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier, will temporarily suspend all services to and from Liên Khương and adjust its flight schedule to ensure passengers’ travel needs are met and regional air connectivity is maintained.

Accordingly, the airline will increase operations on nearby routes, including HCM City–Buôn Ma Thuột, HCM City–Pleiku and Đà Nẵng–Buôn Ma Thuột, to serve passengers travelling to and from Lâm Đồng Province and the Central Highlands in general.

“The adjustment helped maintain connectivity between Tây Nguyên (the Central Highlands), southern central region and major economic centres, especially in the context of a key air hub temporarily suspending operations for infrastructure upgrades," a representative from Vietnam Airlines said.

For passengers who have purchased tickets for flights to and from Lâm Đồng via Liên Khương International Airport between March 4 and August 25, Vietnam Airlines will offer one free date change or itinerary change.

In cases where fare differences, taxes or fees apply, passengers will be subject to the airline’s current regulations.

Passengers may also opt for a free refund of their ticket and any additional services purchased.

The support policy is valid until August 31.

The airline recommends that passengers proactively update their travel information and contact its branches, ticket offices, official agents or the customer service hotline for assistance.

Vietnam Airlines said it will continue to coordinate closely with relevant authorities and units to monitor construction progress and develop a plan to restore operations as soon as Liên Khương International Airport is ready to resume services. — VNS