Teachers law expected to raise education quality nationwide

HÀ NỘI — A sweeping new Law on Teachers, which officially took effect on January 1, is reshaping the profession with enhanced pay and protections in a move policymakers say will strengthen education standards nationwide.

The legislation introduces wide-ranging provisions on salaries and professional benefits aimed at attracting and retaining educators, while establishing a clearer legal framework for their rights and responsibilities.

Bùi Thị Kim Chi, principal of Lê Văn Tám School in Lào Cai, a northern mountainous province, described the law as “a highly significant milestone," reflecting the Party and State’s special attention to the teaching profession.

“Personally, I am delighted and place great hopes in the law,” she said.

Teachers now have a clear legal framework to protect their honour, dignity, reputation and legitimate rights.

“This allows us to work with peace of mind, to think boldly, speak frankly, act decisively and embrace innovation,” she added.

When teachers are protected, respected and properly rewarded, they will be more confident and proactive in improving their professional capacity.

As a result, the quality of teaching and student learning will certainly improve, she said.

For the first time, the law stipulates that teachers’ salaries will be ranked at the highest level within the public administrative and professional pay scale. According to the Department of Teachers and Educational Administrators, the Government will issue detailed regulations to guide implementation.

Chi described the provision as recognition of the profession’s unique and vital role in educating future generations. Beyond its financial impact, she said, the measure carries symbolic weight by elevating teachers’ standing in society.

The revised pay policy is expected to ease financial pressures, enabling teachers to focus more fully on their professional duties.

“When teachers are recognised and honoured, each of us will devote ourselves wholeheartedly to our work, commit to renewing teaching methods and continually improve ourselves to truly bring happiness to our pupils,” she said.

She also expressed hope that improved remuneration would attract high-achieving students to teacher training programmes, strengthening the profession and supporting comprehensive education reform.

Phạm Tất Dong, professor and senior adviser to the Việt Nam Association for Learning Promotion, told Voice of Việt Nam that while respect for teachers is deeply rooted in Vietnamese tradition, many educators have worked in environments that are not always fully safe or supportive.

“The law provides an important legal framework to protect and encourage educators,” he said.

He added that schools themselves must foster supportive and inclusive environments where teachers and pupils feel secure and respected.

Dong noted that internationally recognised happy school models rest on three pillars: safety, connectedness and mutual respect.

“If the conditions are ensured, teachers will naturally feel safe and valued,” he said.

On the issue of top-tier salaries, Dong said that in many developed countries teachers are well paid, allowing them to dedicate themselves to professional development and contribute to higher educational standards.

Beyond pay reform, the law introduces measures designed to promote fairness and attract teachers to disadvantaged areas.

For the first time, support and incentive policies will apply to educators in both public and non-public institutions.

Teachers will receive allowances based on the nature of their work and geographical location. They will also be entitled to funded training, professional development, periodic health checks and mobility allowances when participating in literacy campaigns, universal education initiatives, secondments, enhanced teaching assignments or multi-campus teaching.

Those working in ethnic minority, mountainous, border and island areas, as well as regions facing particularly difficult socio-economic conditions, will be eligible for official accommodation or rental support where collective housing is unavailable.

The law also establishes two distinct retirement policies. Pre-school teachers may opt for early retirement under specified conditions, addressing long-standing concerns within the sector.

Conversely, professors, associate professors, doctoral degree holders and specialists in key fields may retire later than the standard age, a measure intended to retain highly qualified personnel in areas such as science, technology and digital transformation within the political system.

Dong said that enacting a standalone law dedicated to teachers marked an important step towards improving educational quality.

However, he cautioned that while drafting and passing the legislation had required considerable effort, effective implementation would be even more challenging.

“At this stage, we must apply and adjust the provisions simultaneously to ensure they align closely with reality,” he said.

He expressed optimism that, alongside broader policy reforms and the acceleration of digital transformation, the education system would achieve significant progress in the years ahead. — VNS