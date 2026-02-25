Japan provides US$132,820 grant to build classrooms in Lào Cai

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam on Wednesday signed a grant agreement to fund the construction of new classrooms in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, with total funding of more than US$132,800.

The money will be used to build a classroom block at Ba Khe Primary and Secondary School in Cát Thịnh Commune, with implementation carried out by the commune People’s Committee.

The new facility will consist of a two-storey building with four classrooms and four restrooms, covering a total area of 245sq.m. The project aims to improve primary and lower secondary education conditions in remote areas, thereby enhancing the learning environment and educational quality for local students.

Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki noted that the Vietnamese Government has made significant investments to improve education quality in remote areas and plans to increase such investment by 1.5 times over the next five years.

“I hope that this grant assistance from the Government of Japan will help improve living standards in remote areas," he said.

"I also expect that the 650 students at Ba Khe Primary and Secondary School in Cát Thịnh Commune will soon benefit from the project, helping meet the teaching and learning needs of both students and teachers.”

Hà Biên Cương, Chairman of the Cát Thịnh Commune People’s Committee, said that Ba Khe Primary and Secondary School was established in 1973. As of November 2025, the school had 651 students from Grades 1 to 9, aged between six and 15, and 35 teachers.

In recent years, student enrolment has continued to increase, but the school has not undergone a major renovation since its establishment, resulting in inadequate infrastructure, particularly a shortage of classrooms.

Some classes have had to be merged or placed in temporary classrooms that do not meet the required standards for space and teaching conditions.

The school currently has four classroom blocks with 16 classrooms, four short of the 20 classrooms needed.

Notably, eight classes from Grades 6 to 9 have been forced to operate on a double-shift system, sharing four classrooms between morning and afternoon sessions. As a result, although Việt Nam’s national education programme requires seven periods per day, each lasting 45 minutes, these classes have been unable to complete the required number of lessons.

“This project carries significant practical and long-term importance. It will ensure a safe and stable learning environment for students while helping the school gradually meet the requirements of Việt Nam’s ongoing education reform,” Cương said.

Japan and Việt Nam have expanded cooperation across multiple areas in recent years, including official development assistance (ODA) projects supporting major infrastructure such as Nội Bài International Airport, Nhật Tân Bridge and Metro Line No 1 in HCM City.

Japan has also placed strong emphasis on improving socio-economic conditions at the local level, with a focus on enhancing people’s quality of life. This grant programme targets grassroots communities and reflects the shared commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that no one is left behind.

By 2025, Japan had supported 759 projects across Việt Nam, with total grant funding of approximately US$70 million. — VNS