Vietnamese navy ship completes multilateral exercise in India

HCM CITY — Ship 17 of Brigade 171 under Naval Region 2 of the Việt Nam People’s Navy, safely docked at the brigade’s naval base in Rạch Dừa Ward, HCM City, on Thursday, concluding its participation in the MILAN 2026 multilateral naval exercise in India.

At a reception ceremony for the returning delegation, Colonel Đỗ Hồng Duyên, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, commended the officers and sailors of Ship 17 for overcoming difficulties and successfully fulfilling their assigned mission.

He urged them to quickly stabilise their organisation, return to their respective duties and continue performing their tasks effectively, particularly those related to ensuring security for the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term, while also exercising their own civic rights and responsibilities on the election day (March 15).

Earlier, on the morning of January 28, Ship 17 departed from Brigade 171’s naval base to travel to India for participation in activities within the MILAN 2026 framework.

During the voyage, the delegation took part in a range of defence diplomacy activities, including courtesy visits to local authorities at ports of call, a visit to the Lumut naval base of the Royal Malaysian Navy, as well as cultural, artistic and sporting exchanges and receptions.

In India, the delegation participated fully in the programme of activities organised as part of the MILAN 2026 exercise.

Over a journey covering more than 5,000 nautical miles, the ship’s officers and crew combined operational participation with extended sea training aimed at enhancing command coordination capabilities, combat readiness, mastery of weapons and technical equipment, and overall physical endurance.

The mission was carried out at the invitation of the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Indian Navy, with the aim of further strengthening friendship and cooperation between the Việt Nam People’s Army and Navy and their counterparts in the region. — VNA/VNS