Mekong sub-region countries push to curb farm chemical use

HÀ NỘI — Mekong sub-region countries are stepping up efforts to reduce the use of agricultural chemicals as they seek to safeguard food safety, protect ecosystems and strengthen the long-term sustainability of regional food systems, experts said at a forum in the capital.

Reducing chemical use in agricultural production has become a priority in Mekong sub-region countries to ensure food safety, environmental protection and public health, while promoting sustainable agricultural and food system development, said Trần Minh Tiến, deputy director of the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

“The Mekong Subregion is facing numerous challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, antibiotic resistance, and the increasing need to ensure food security."

The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the International Livestock Research Institute within the framework of the ASEAN–CGIAR Innovation Programme for Food Security and Nutrition.

“In this context, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and the responsible use of agricultural chemicals is considered a key factor in protecting agricultural ecosystems while maintaining productivity and production quality," Tiến said.

According to the expert, minimising the use of agricultural chemicals not only helps improve food safety but also contributes to protecting the environment and public health.

Discussions at the workshop adopted the One Health perspective, emphasising the close interconnection between human health, animal health and ecosystems.

Through the discussion sessions, delegates focused on analysing practical challenges, policy gaps and opportunities for cooperation in order to manage the use of agricultural chemicals more effectively.

According to Dr Nguyễn Việt Hùng, the workshop forms part of broader efforts to promote innovation in regional food systems through scientific cooperation and policy dialogue.

Hùng said collaboration among partners within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and CGIAR networks would help advance science-based solutions to transform agri-food systems in a more sustainable direction.

“This regional workshop helped connect stakeholders through a multidisciplinary approach, while identifying concrete actions to reduce the use of agricultural chemicals, thereby contributing to food security, food safety and nutrition in the region,” he said.

Within the framework of the workshop, experts and representatives of international research organisations presented numerous research findings and practical experiences in the management of agricultural chemicals.

Presentations covered a wide range of areas including improving soil health, developing sustainable farming systems, reducing antibiotic use in livestock production, managing chemicals in aquaculture and promoting regenerative agriculture models.

Participants analysed current challenges in the management and use of agricultural chemicals while proposing directions for cooperation to improve management effectiveness across the region.

The recommendations and cooperation orientations proposed at the workshop are expected to support countries in the Mekong sub-region in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, minimising environmental impacts and strengthening the resilience of food systems.

According to experts, reducing agricultural chemical use is not only a technical issue but also a long-term strategy to balance the need to ensure food security with the protection of agricultural ecosystems and human health.

Through scientific cooperation and the sharing of experiences among countries, the Mekong sub-region hopes to gradually build agri-food systems that are safe, sustainable and better able to adapt to future challenges. — VNS