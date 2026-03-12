Hoàng Sa Museum celebrates the first general election

ĐÀ NẴNG – A collection of 70 documents, articles and photos is on display at the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Museum, showcasing Việt Nam’s sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes while promoting the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. The event also marks the 80th anniversary of the first general election of the National Assembly in 1946.

The museum, under the Hoàng Sa Special Administrative Zone, is a popular destination in Đà Nẵng City. It preserves and exhibits a full archive collection documenting the country’s sovereignty over the islands and introduces historical documents related to the National Assembly and People’s Council decisions on maritime governance over nearly a century.

The exhibition also highlights the role of the city’s People’s Council in administering and implementing political and management responsibilities over the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands.

Director Lê Tiến Công said the exhibition commemorates the 80th anniversary of the first National Assembly general election and reaffirms the country’s consistent position that sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacred, as enshrined in the constitutions of 1946, 1959, 1980, 1992 and 2013.

Công said the exhibition also highlights the National Assembly’s role and responsibilities during its 9th term in 1994, when it approved the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

He explained that the approval of UNCLOS provided a legal basis for Việt Nam to exercise its sovereignty and jurisdiction in the South China Sea, also known as the East Sea, and strongly affirmed that the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands are integral and sacred parts of Việt Nam’s territory.

The museum also preserves a collection of 150 maps published between 1618 and 1859, and 1626 and 1908, many of which provide evidence that the Paracel and Spratly archipelagoes belong to Việt Nam. In addition, it houses 102 books published in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch and Hán (Chinese script), which show that the frontier of southern China is Hainan Island.

According to the Hoàng Sa Islands Special Administrative Zone, 12 people in Đà Nẵng lived, worked and defended the archipelago from 1959 to 1974. Hoàng Sa was illegally seized by Chinese forces on 19 January 1974.

More than 2.1 million voters in Đà Nẵng City are expected to cast their ballots in the election on 15 March. — VNS