Đắk Lắk readies for EC mission on anti-IUU fishing efforts

ĐẮK LẮK — Authorities in Đắk Lắk province are completing preparations for an upcoming European Commission (EC) inspection on efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, reviewing progress, addressing remaining shortcomings and ensuring full readiness for the mission, which aims to lift the fisheries “yellow card.”

Tạ Anh Tuấn, chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, has instructed relevant departments, agencies and localities to heighten responsibility, accelerate implementation of assigned tasks and promptly resolve outstanding issues.

Units have been directed to thoroughly review existing limitations, prepare complete documentation and necessary conditions, and ensure effective coordination for working sessions with the EC inspection delegation.

After conducting a working visit with the Provincial People’s Committee in early March, a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment commended Đắk Lắk’s preparations for welcoming the EC mission.

Provincial leaders also called on the ministry and central agencies to maintain close coordination with local authorities and provide further guidance and support to enterprises involved.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has carried out comprehensive reviews and final checks of documents and materials, while organising simulation exercises to rehearse working sessions with the EC delegation in order to promptly detect and rectify potential shortcomings.

The department continues to address issues previously identified by ministerial and central inspection teams, particularly in fishing vessel management and monitoring, as well as seafood traceability.

The department has also issued detailed guidance to relevant agencies and seafood exporters on inspection requirements and working procedures, enabling them to prepare the necessary data and documentation.

Meanwhile, the provincial Border Guard Command has coordinated with local authorities and relevant agencies to intensify communication campaigns encouraging fishermen to comply with anti-IUU fishing regulations.

Coastal border guard stations have conducted direct outreach with vessel owners and captains, requiring them to sign commitments to comply with fishing regulations, while regularly notifying vessels operating near maritime boundaries to prevent encroachment into foreign waters.

The provincial Department of Public Security has completed a review, inventory and identification process covering all 2,576 fishing vessels in the province.

Police units in coastal communes and wards have also established mobile patrol teams and checkpoints at ports, traditional landing sites and spontaneous coastal locations to prevent illegal docking and unloading of seafood catches. — VNA/VNS