Đà Nẵng campuses step in to help out-of-town students vote

ĐÀ NẴNG — Universities in the central city of Đà Nẵng are helping thousands of students living far from home take part in the upcoming national election by guiding many first-time voters through the process of transferring their ballots.

The coastal city hosts a large student population, with about 151,800 people studying at universities, colleges and vocational schools. Many come from other provinces and cities, meaning they would normally have to travel home to cast their vote.

To avoid that, universities have been working with local authorities to help students transfer their polling registration to their current residence, or their legally registered temporary address.

“We have compiled lists of students and guided them through the procedures to change their voting location from their permanent residence to their current residence,” said Lâm Thị Hồng Nhật, deputy director of the Student Affairs Department at University of Science and Technology.

Students who wish to vote at their place of temporary residence can register their temporary address through coordination between the university and authorities in Liên Chiểu Ward, she said.

Some campuses will also double as polling stations.

Nguyễn Lê Hùng, rector of University of Technology and Education, said the school had been selected by local officials as one of the city’s voting locations.

University staff have been working with ward authorities to prepare polling areas and organise logistics ahead of election day.

They have also been sharing information about voting procedures for months and offering practical support for students who might otherwise struggle to take part.

“For students who live far from home or face financial difficulties, we try to provide the maximum support possible so they can participate,” Hùng said.

For many young voters the process has become far easier thanks to digital tools.

Students say the Government’s VNeID digital identity app allows them to update their polling location and review candidate lists in just a few steps.

Lê Tiến Sỹ, a student from Nghệ An Province, said the app made it simple to vote without travelling hundreds of kilometres home.

“VNeID is really convenient. Even though my hometown is far away, I can change my voting location and check the candidates very quickly,” he said.

For some first-time voters that convenience has eased uncertainty.

Lê Thị Thu, another student in the city, said she initially worried she would have to return to her hometown to cast her ballot.

“After the university showed us how to update the information on VNeID, it only took a few steps. Three or four days later, my information was updated and I can vote here in Đà Nẵng,” she said.

Đặng Công Tài, who comes from the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk Province, said most of his classmates who wanted to vote locally had already completed the process through the app.

Students say they are also taking time to study the candidates.

Phạm Thị Ngân Hà said she had looked closely at those running in her constituency, noting that elected representatives would help shape policies affecting the city’s future.

Others say they have their own criteria.

Lê Tiến Sỹ said he values candidates who combine “dedication, vision and integrity,” while Lê Thị Thu said she tends to favour those with experience across multiple roles and a strong professional track record.

Đặng Công Tài said he looks carefully at candidates’ qualifications, including academic background, political experience and years of service.

For him the election is also about the future of Đà Nẵng. Planning to stay in the city after graduation, he hopes elected representatives will help attract more foreign investment.

“As a student in electronics and telecommunications engineering, I hope that more foreign investment in the city will create more job opportunities for people like us," Tài said.

With campuses providing logistical support and students embracing digital tools, the city’s large student population is expected to play an active role in the upcoming vote. — VNS