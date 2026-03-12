Khánh Hòa tightens oversight of tourism apartments, villas

KHÁNH HÒA — Authorities in the coastal central province of Khánh Hòa have ordered stricter inspections of tourism apartments and villas in an effort to detect illegal operations and properties being used for purposes inconsistent with their approved functions.

The provincial People’s Committee has issued new regulations to strengthen management of tourism accommodation services at condotels and tourism villas across the province.

Under the new framework, local authorities at commune, ward and special-zone levels are required to intensify monitoring and promptly detect and address violations by organisations or individuals operating tourism apartments and villas.

These include businesses operating without licences or using buildings for purposes different from those approved in construction permits.

Local governments are also tasked with coordinating with relevant agencies to inspect and handle violations related to construction in resort property developments.

Each year, local authorities must review and compile statistics on projects with mixed-use apartment complexes that have received construction permits.

The move aims to ensure that developers manage and operate the properties in line with their approved functions.

Agencies are also required to enhance information exchange and apply digital technologies to connect and share data on the legal status of projects, business conditions and compliance with regulatory obligations among tourism apartment and villa operators.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been assigned as the lead agency responsible for coordinating and overseeing the implementation of the new regulations.

Key resort real estate hub

Khánh Hòa Province is one of Việt Nam’s key resort real estate hubs, particularly in coastal areas such as Nha Trang, where numerous condotel and beachfront villa projects were developed rapidly before 2020.

However, the resort property segment has slowed in recent years due to weak market liquidity and lingering legal uncertainties surrounding condotel ownership and management models.

The market has shown early signs of improvement since 2024 as tourism activity rebounds.

According to provincial authorities, Khánh Hòa welcomed about 16.4 million visitors in 2025, up 14.4 per cent year-on-year, including 5.5 million international tourists.

Tourism revenue reached over VNĐ66.7 trillion (US$2.54 billion), an increase of 16.8 per cent compared with the previous year.

The province aims to receive 33 million overnight visitors by 2030, expand accommodation capacity to around 100,000 rooms, and generate $9 billion in tourism revenue.

It seeks to develop into a leading international marine tourism and service hub and rank among the country’s top five tourism destinations. — VNS