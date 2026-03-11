Hà Nội adorned with flags ahead of National Assembly and People’s Council elections

|A festive and dignified atmosphere spreads across Hà Nội’s streets ahead of election day. VNA/VNS Photos
In recent days, many streets, residential areas and public offices across Hà Nội have been decorated with national flags, banners, posters and slogans welcoming an important political event of the country, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026. VNS
|Promotional slogans are prominently displayed, helping create an enthusiastic atmosphere ahead of the election.
|Red decorations across the streets contribute to the lively atmosphere as the election day approaches.
|At the Điện Biên Phủ – Độc Lập intersection, large banners and national flags are displayed near the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, creating a striking highlight ahead of the election.
|Bright flags and decorations blend with the vibrant rhythm of daily life for residents and visitors, creating a fresh scene ahead of the election.
|In recent days, many streets in Hà Nội have been decorated with Party flags, national flags, posters and banners welcoming the nationwide election day on March 15.
|A festive red-themed display spreads across the streets, creating an enthusiastic atmosphere ahead of the election.
|Large posters welcoming the election are displayed at Lê-nin Park near the Hà Nội Flag Tower.