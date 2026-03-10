Petrol price concerns

Have you had trouble getting gasoline in the last few days? Petrol prices have gone up recently due to tensions in the Middle East. While the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said domestic supply is ensured until the end of the month, some people still feel uncertain about future price fluctuations.
As the digital economy and knowledge-based sectors expand, institutions must evolve accordingly, regulating not only traditional economic relationships but also new resources such as data and intellectual capital.
The accident has caused serious damage to national assets and infrastructure, particularly disrupting the railway sector, business operations of companies, the movement of goods and the rights and interests of many customers.
Authorities in Đồng Tháp Province have proposed that the central Government provide VNĐ242 billion to upgrade infrastructure at 28 residential clusters and housing sites built to protect residents from seasonal floods in the Mekong Delta.
According to the doctors, all three cases are suspected to be food poisoning caused by Botulinum toxin – a dangerous substance that can lead to muscle paralysis and respiratory failure if not treated promptly.
Việt Nam has always prioritised anti-trafficking efforts and is actively implementing the Law on Prevention and Combat of Human Trafficking 2024 and the Programme to Prevent and Combat Human Trafficking from 2026 to 2030.
A renovation project for Thanh Đa residential area in Bình Quới Ward, HCM City is set to pick up pace following the agreement of 165 local households to relocate as part of a compensation and resettlement plan.