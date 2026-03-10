Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Petrol price concerns

March 10, 2026 - 18:46
Have you had trouble getting gasoline in the last few days? Petrol prices have gone up recently due to tensions in the Middle East. While the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said domestic supply is ensured until the end of the month, some people still feel uncertain about future price fluctuations.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom