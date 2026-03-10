Politics & Law
Home Society

Đồng Tháp seeks VNĐ242 billion for flood-resilient housing

March 10, 2026 - 10:03
Authorities of Đồng Tháp Province have proposed VNĐ242 billion to upgrade infrastructure at 28 flood-resilient residential sites in the Mekong Delta. — Photo laodong.vn

ĐỒNG THÁP — Authorities in Đồng Tháp Province have proposed that the central Government provide VNĐ242 billion (US$9.5 million) to upgrade infrastructure at 28 residential clusters and housing sites built to protect residents from seasonal floods in the Mekong Delta.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, the proposal was sent to the Ministry of Construction as part of a report reviewing the programme on building residential clusters, housing and resettlement sites in flood-prone areas across the Mekong Delta.

The programme has been implemented in two phases in Đồng Tháp, with a total of 263 residential clusters and housing lines constructed under the initiative.

However, the province said that technical infrastructure at many of these sites – including roads, sidewalks and drainage systems – has not been developed in a fully synchronised manner.

After years of use, several facilities have deteriorated and no longer meet operational requirements, while environmental pollution has also emerged in some areas, affecting the daily lives of residents.

To address the situation, the provincial authorities have allocated local budget funds to repair and upgrade infrastructure at 25 residential clusters and sites.

Nevertheless, due to limited local financial resources, the upgrades have not yet met the actual needs.

The provincial People’s Committee has therefore asked the central Government to consider providing VNĐ242 billion to complete the technical infrastructure system – including roads, sidewalks and drainage – at the remaining 28 residential clusters and sites.

The investment is expected to improve living conditions for residents in flood-prone areas while strengthening the effectiveness of resettlement programmes designed to help communities adapt to seasonal flooding in the Mekong Delta. — VNS

