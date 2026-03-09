HCM City fest targets future energy workforce

HCM CITY — More than 600 young people joined the annual Petroleum and Energy Students Cultural Festival in HCM City on March 8, an event aimed at attracting young people to and preparing them for careers in energy sector.

It was organised by the Youth Union of Petrovietnam in coordination with Petrovietnam University and Petrovietnam College.

Participants included students from the oil company’s training institutions and 16 high schools in HCM City.

There was a knowledge contest on the oil, gas and energy sector through online quizzes and digital content such as videos and infographics, which attracted nearly 5,000 students.

Organisers said this reflected the growing interest among Generation Z in careers linked to the country’s energy development.

There were booths showcasing modern learning and research environments to help understand the technical aspects of the industry and potential career paths.

The festival also featured cultural exchanges and sports competitions, including a pickleball tournament introduced for the first time alongside traditional sports.

Phạm Đăng An, secretary of the Petrovietnam Youth Union, said the programme aimed to create a platform for students in the company’s training institutions and local schools to exchange ideas and showcase their talents.

“Petrovietnam always attaches importance to nurturing young talent who will become the future workforce of the national energy sector.”

Phan Anh Minh, secretary of the Party Committee for Science Research and Training at Petrovietnam, said the global energy sector is undergoing a major transition as renewable energy and new technologies gradually gain prominence.

“In that context, a well-trained and innovative young workforce will play a decisive role in ensuring the sustainable development of the industry.”

Students attending the festival said the event offered them a valuable opportunity to learn about study programmes and career prospects in the energy sector.

Lê Ngọc Tường, a geology engineering student, said the event helped high school students explore academic environments and consider future careers as engineers in the energy industry.

The festival also saw the “Lighting the Faith” scholarships programme awarding a total of VNĐ1.8 billion (US$70,000) to 18 high schools.

Organisers said the initiative aimed to encourage students to pursue studies in science and engineering fields related to energy while strengthening links between Petrovietnam’s youth organisations and local communities. — VNS