Female peacekeepers bring quiet strength to Abyei

Hải Yến

ABYEI — Amid the barren and war-scarred land of Abyei, Vietnamese female peacekeepers are quietly yet resiliently delivering assistance to the local community.

As part of Việt Nam’s UN peacekeeping deployments to Africa, the female members of Engineering Unit Rotation 4 have turned personal sacrifices into motivation to train and dedicate themselves to the mission.

Leaving their families behind, they embarked on the journey not with sorrow or hesitation, but with the pride and determination of soldiers ready to devote themselves to the cause of peace.

The harsh reality set in as soon as the soldiers arrived in Abyei. Outdoor temperatures frequently exceed 40 degrees Celsius, with heat radiating from the parched ground, while thick dust storms during the dry season create a stifling atmosphere.

The shortage of clean water for daily use and the constant risk of disease also pose ever-present threats.

Remaining steadfast in such an environment is a constant battle of both endurance and willpower for the Vietnamese female peacekeepers.

However, these challenges could not force them to retreat, but instead bolstered their determination and resilience.

Standing in the stuffed kitchen as the intense heat outside reaches 40 degrees Celsius, Major Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh and her fellow logistics soldiers patiently peel potatoes and chop vegetables, preparing meals for hundreds of personnel.

Their backs are drenched with sweat, yet smiles remain on their faces. They know that a delicious meal can be the greatest morale booster for their comrades far from home.

Meanwhile, in the unit’s field clinic, Major Hứa Thị Dược, a military nurse, carefully checks the temperature of a young peacekeeper who has returned from the worksite with a severe fever.

With solid professional expertise and gentle care, female military medical staff not only tend to physical wounds but also provide vital emotional support for soldiers working thousands of kilometres away from their homeland.

Rising above homesickness, language barriers and the harsh climate, the Vietnamese female peacekeepers quietly spread compassion to the people of Abyei.

With warm smiles, they hand out clothes and school supplies to children and work alongside their unit to transport and distribute clean water to local residents.

Through actions, they demonstrate that sincerity and humanity are the most powerful language for building connections and easing hardship in this barren land.

Speaking about the female peacekeepers with pride, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Văn Công, Political Commissar of Engineering Unit Rotation 4, said: “The presence of female soldiers is an indispensable piece of our unit, bringing tremendous soft power.

“They are not only capable in logistics and highly professional in military medicine, but also true ambassadors of peace in people-to-people diplomacy.

“Through their quiet sacrifices and steadfast determination, they soften the harshness of this arid land and serve as the connectors that unite the entire unit to overcome every challenge.”

The journey of the female peacekeepers of Engineering Unit Rotation 4 in Abyei is not only vivid proof of the virtues traditionally associated with Vietnamese military women – heroic, resilient, loyal and resourceful – but also a moving, inspiring story of humanity. — VNS