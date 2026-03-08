Public Security Ministry proposes expanded role in national planning oversight

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Public Security has proposed formally joining the appraisal process for national master plans, land-use planning and major socio-economic development strategies under a draft decree aimed at strengthening the integration of security considerations into economic policymaking.

The proposal was outlined in a draft decree on combining national security with socio-economic development, currently under review by the Ministry of Justice. The draft was prepared by the Ministry of Public Security.

If adopted, the decree would institutionalise security review mechanisms within the formulation of key national strategies and public investment programmes.

Under the draft, the Ministry of Public Security would provide opinions during the appraisal of national socio-economic development strategies, national master plans, national land-use planning, marine spatial planning, and long-, medium- and annual socio-economic development and public investment plans.

At the provincial level, public security authorities would participate in appraising annual socio-economic plans, sectoral planning, urban and rural planning schemes, and provincial land-use plans.

Investment projects considered harmful or potentially harmful to national defence and security would be subject to security impact assessments.

Provincial public security departments would coordinate with provincial People’s Committees to conduct evaluations and could recommend the partial or full suspension of projects if risks are identified.

Projects involving foreign elements, including foreign investors seeking to contribute capital to or acquire shares in Vietnamese enterprises, may also fall within the scope of review, depending on their characteristics and location.

Addressing regulatory gaps

According to the Ministry of Public Security, while various laws already require consultation in drafting socio-economic strategies, plans and development projects, there is no unified framework specifying when national security appraisal or impact assessment is mandatory.

In the investment sector, the ministry noted the lack of clear criteria to determine which locations or areas are linked to national security.

Conditions relating to security and public order in approving new investment projects or foreign capital contributions remain insufficiently defined.

The ministry also pointed to inconsistencies in due diligence regarding legal status and financial capacity prior to approving certain projects, as well as limitations in fully assessing potential security impacts during project implementation.

Under the revised Land Law, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment leads the drafting of national land-use planning in coordination with other ministries and provincial authorities.

A national appraisal council evaluates the draft plan, and public consultation is required.

The proposed decree would not replace these mechanisms but would add a clearer and more formalised security review layer within the existing planning and investment system.

Việt Nam continues to attract strong foreign direct investment, particularly in manufacturing, renewable energy and high-technology sectors, areas closely tied to land allocation and long-term planning decisions.

The draft does not specify how the additional appraisal process could affect approval timelines. It is currently under review and may be revised before submission to the Government for consideration. — VNS