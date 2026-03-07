HCM City-based Coast Guard receives PM’s Certificate of Merit on 25th anniversary

HCM CITY — The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in HCM City on March 6 received a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister in recognition of its contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty and maritime security over the past 25 years.

Speaking at the meeting marking the command’s traditional day (March 7, 2001-2026), Bùi Quốc Oai, Political Commissar of the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG), praised the unit’s achievements and efforts over the past quarter century.

He asked the Command’s Party Committee to continue thoroughly implementing directives and resolutions from higher authorities, while closely coordinating with relevant forces to promptly advise and respond to situations at sea.

He also called for improved training quality and combat readiness, stronger coordination in preventing and combating maritime crimes and violations, and intensified legal awareness campaigns for fishermen to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The command was also encouraged to strengthen logistics and technical support, improve living conditions for troops, and work closely with local authorities in social welfare and community outreach programmes such as “Coast Guard accompanying fishermen” and the “I love the sea and islands of my homeland” contest.

Established 25 years ago to meet growing demands for safeguarding national sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, as well as maintaining security and safety on Việt Nam’s seas and continental shelf, the command was initially named Coast Guard Region No. 4 and placed under the direct leadership and management of Naval Region No.4.

It was tasked with carrying out the functions and duties of VCG across waters stretching from Cù Lao Xanh in the former Bình Định Province to the northern bank of the Định An estuary in the former Trà Vinh Province, including the waters around the Trường Sa archipelago, the DK1 offshore platforms and the southern continental shelf.

After several organisational changes, the Minister of National Defence decided on September 10, 2014 to rename coast guard regions as regional commands.

Accordingly, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 was renamed the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, which is now headquartered in Phước Thắng Ward in HCM City.

In its early days, the unit had only 70 officers and soldiers and two vessels, facing numerous difficulties in manpower and facilities.

With support from higher authorities, local governments, residents and other military units, the command has gradually developed into a more capable force with modern barracks, improved organisational structure and increasingly advanced vessels and equipment.

Today, its officers and soldiers possess stronger political resolve, professional knowledge and operational experience, enabling them to better fulfil their assigned missions.

Over the past 25 years, generations of officers and soldiers of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command have upheld the traditions of “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers – Coast Guard soldiers”, contributing to the force’s tradition of “resoluteness, courage, solidarity and strict law enforcement.” — VNS