When a 'digital highway' cuts through the mountains

By Lê Hương

In the remote villages of Sơn La, where women were once familiar only with farming and traditional markets, a transformation is underway – quiet and gradual, yet profound enough to reshape livelihoods, status and futures.

Once seemingly out of reach, digital transformation is becoming a tool for prosperity in the hands of ethnic minority women.

At the side of the digital highway

At 6am, as mist still blankets the hills of Gia Phù Commune, Lại Thanh Phương is already checking orders on her phone.

“Some mornings I wake up to dozens of customer messages. I never imagined that before,” she told Việt Nam News.

Few would guess that just a few years ago, her smartphone was used almost exclusively for calls.

Her story is far from unique.

Across mountainous areas of Sơn La, digital infrastructure has improved markedly. 4G coverage is widespread, and internet access now reaches even remote villages. Yet for many ethnic minority women, technology remains a blind spot.

“When I heard people talk about selling online, it felt unreal,” Phương recalled.

“Anything related to technology scared me.”

That fear stems from multiple factors: limited digital skills, language barriers and concerns about online scams that make people wary of electronic payments.

In nearby Khảo Village, Hà Thị Thảo once saw intricately woven brocade fabrics stored away in chests, and valuable traditional remedies without buyers.

“We knew they were valuable, but didn’t know who to sell them to,” she said.

The gap is not just geographical - it is an information gap as well.

'Digital literacy for all' in the mountains

A major turning point came with support programmes under the Gender Responsive Equitable Agriculture and Tourism Programme (GREAT), funded by the Australian Government.

There were no complex lectures. Training sessions began with simple, practical skills: how to photograph products, write posts, respond to customer messages and sell on digital platforms.

“At first, I was afraid to even tap the screen, worried I might break the phone,” Phương said.

“But with step-by-step guidance, I realised it wasn’t as difficult as I thought.”

This hands-on approach helped women overcome psychological barriers, the biggest obstacle of all.

The transformation also extended beyond women to their families.

In Khảo Village, Thảo recalls evenings spent learning to use a computer:

“My husband sat beside me, guiding me step by step. Sometimes I studied while he cooked and looked after the children.”

That support went beyond household help.

“It made me believe I could do it,” she said.

Even her son became a 'little teacher', showing her how to send emails and use a computer.

Digital transformation has also become a process of social transformation, reshaping how women’s roles are perceived.

From village to market

With basic skills in hand, women began stepping into the digital marketplace.

At Phương’s co-operative, products like black garlic vermicelli and herbal yeast liquor are no longer confined to local markets.

“Customers from Hà Nội and HCM City now find us on their own. We even have international buyers,” she said.

Revenue has increased by 10–20 per cent, but more importantly, their market approach has changed.

“We’ve learned how to tell the story behind our products. People need to understand before they buy.”

In Chiềng Yên Commune, community-based tourism has also been awakened by technology. The use of digital platforms and AI for promotion has attracted thousands of visitors, including many international tourists.

Thanks to computer software and e-invoicing, director of Tạt Nàng Tourism and Agriculture Co-operative Ngần Thị Nga no longer has to juggle every task herself, saving valuable time for her family.

The application of AI in promotion has delivered immediate results, drawing thousands of visitors daily, including travellers from France, Spain and Israel. The presence of international tourists in the remote Phụ Mẫu Village stands as compelling evidence that the digital highway now runs seamlessly from the village to the world.

For Thảo, digital transformation has helped revive traditional crafts.

“Women now earn an extra VNĐ2–3 million (US$77-115) a month. In the highlands, that’s a significant income,” she said.

Empowerment

According to experts, the most profound impact of digital transformation lies not in revenue, but in changing women’s status.

With income and skills, women become more confident, more proactive and gain a stronger voice within their families.

Nguyễn Thị Lĩnh, chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Tường Hạ Commune, noted that ethnic minority women were once often dependent on their husbands. Today, with training programmes and support from families and local organisations, younger generations of women have taken on a very different role.

Men, once skeptical, are now partners.

“Since adopting digital tools, our sales have doubled or even tripled,” said Lưu Xuân Hồng, Thảo’s husband. “Before, finding markets was very difficult. Now we’ve improved our sales skills and seen how effective digital transformation can be.”

Recognising his wife’s leadership potential, Hồng stepped aside to support her in her role as director of Khảo Village Textile Co-operative, while he acts as deputy director.

“In today’s view, that’s completely normal,” he said. “With gender equality, I fully encourage my wife to lead a business.”

When distance is measured by connectivity

Today, in many villages across Sơn La, the sight of women livestreaming sales or replying to customers online is no longer unusual.

“Phones are now tools for making a living,” Phương said.

“Without them, we can’t sell.”

Hands once accustomed to holding hoes are now learning to hold smartphones.

From standing on the sidelines, rural residents are stepping onto the digital highway.

And from remote villages, they are connecting to a market larger than ever before.

According to Deputy Chief Advisor of the GREAT Programme Vũ Quỳnh Anh, one of the biggest challenges to digital integration is that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises must shift their mindset and build digital and business capabilities to seize opportunities.

Weak connections among stakeholders in the ecosystem have further compounded these challenges, hindering collaboration for sustainable growth and innovation in mountainous provinces like Sơn La.

According to Nguyễn Thị Huệ, deputy head of the Women’s Affairs Board under the Sơn La Fatherland Front, the most notable changes among women are their growing confidence and leadership. They have become more proactive in managing production and business activities, boldly applying digital technologies and engaging with markets, gradually asserting their roles in both family and community.

Nguyễn Đặng Tuấn Minh, representing KisStartup, an implementing partner of the Inclusive Digital Acceleration Programme, emphasised that digital transformation for ethnic minority women must be closely tied to livelihoods and real-life contexts, and would require time to build trust.

“When women clearly see economic benefits, feel respected and empowered, they not only benefit but also become agents of change, inspiring their communities. This is the foundation for scaling up and sustaining these models,” she said. VNS

Key figures

Over 70 per cent of Vietnamese adults own a smartphone

84 per cent of households have broadband internet access

1.2 million active accounts are listed on e-commerce platforms such as Postmart and Voso

In Sơn La:Thousands of women have been trained in digital and business skills

Nearly 7,900 women have increased their income through support programmesHundreds of co-operatives have women in management roles

(Source: GREAT Programme documents and local programmes)