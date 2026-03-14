Digital tool helps HCM City voters locate polling stations

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — With just a house number and street name, voters in HCM City’s Minh Phụng Ward can now quickly find their polling station and check election information from home, thanks to a new digital tool designed to support citizens ahead of the upcoming elections.

The ward has launched a digital application that allows residents to search for their polling stations, view the list of voters in their household and learn about candidates for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.

In the days leading up to the March 15 vote, grassroots officials, neighbourhood leaders and mass organisations have been visiting households across the ward to guide residents on how to access and use the tool.

By simply entering a house number and street name, the system displays the assigned polling station, a list of household voters and information about candidates.

It also integrates a digital map that provides directions to the polling location.

Minh Phụng Ward was established following the implementation of a two-tier local government model through the merger of three former wards — Ward 1, Ward 7 and Ward 16.

The administrative reorganisation resulted in changes to neighbourhood boundaries and voter data, leaving some residents unsure about their new polling stations.

According to local authorities, the ward has more than 70,000 voters distributed across 26 polling stations, each serving several thousand voters.

The digital lookup tool is therefore seen as an effective solution to help residents quickly access accurate election information.

Lê Thị Kim Thu, a long-time resident of Minh Phụng Ward, said applying technology to election preparations has made it easier for voters to access information.

“The application is very useful. People can check their polling station and related information from home. If elderly residents are not familiar with technology, younger family members can help them look it up,” she said, adding that voters no longer need to travel to notice boards or ask local officials for details as before.

Another resident, Phương Lệ Bình, said the tool has been particularly helpful for families with several eligible voters.

“With the app, it’s easier to find information. By scanning the code and accessing the link, I can see the voter list for my family and the polling location. I can also learn more about the candidates,” she said.

The voters hope those elected will work for the people and contribute to national development, she said.

Minh Phụng Ward is home to a large Chinese-Vietnamese community.

In Neighbourhood 14 alone, ethnic Chinese residents account for more than 87 per cent of the population.

As a result, election communication activities have been conducted in both Vietnamese and Chinese to ensure residents clearly understand the voting process and their civic rights.

Trần Thị Thu Thủy, secretary of the Party Cell in Neighbourhood 14, said the application has proven particularly useful for households where some family members live elsewhere temporarily.

“The app is very convenient. It even shows directions to the polling station at Âu Cơ School. Once people know about the app, they can quickly find the location and go there easily,” she said.

Nguyễn Lê Quyền, an official at the ward Party Committee’s office, said the tool integrates several practical features for voters.

“It allows users to find their polling station and links directly to Google Maps for navigation. It also shows the full list of voters registered at a household address, so family members can remind each other to vote,” he said.

Unlike the VNeID application, which mainly displays information about candidates for the National Assembly and the city People’s Council, the ward’s tool also provides details on candidates running for the ward-level People’s Council.

Nguyễn Thị Mai Trang, permanent deputy secretary of the Minh Phụng Ward Party Committee, said the tool reflects the locality’s effort to promote digital transformation in public services.

“The tool was developed not only in response to people’s needs but also as part of the Party’s leadership in guiding the entire political system to serve residents more closely and effectively,” she said.

The ward is also considering further upgrades, including a feature that would allow voters to register a preferred time slot for voting, helping distribute voter traffic more evenly throughout the day.

The initiative highlights how local authorities are applying digital solutions to improve public services and facilitate citizen participation.

With easier access to election information, voters can better prepare and take part in the upcoming vote, helping ensure the election takes place smoothly and in accordance with regulations. — VNS