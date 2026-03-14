HCM City voters hope for competent candidates in upcoming elections

HCM CITY — Nearly 9.7 million voters in HCM City are preparing to head to the polls on March 15 to elect deputies to the National Assembly at the centre and local people’s councils for the 2026–31 term.

This will be the first election held after the nationwide administrative reorganisation of provinces and cities and the introduction of a two-tier local government model in July last year.

Under the new system, directions from the city Election Committee are conveyed directly to grassroots authorities, which are regarded as the front line of election work.

This approach helps expedite preparations while allowing local authorities to respond quickly to emerging issues.

In Bàn Cờ Ward, preparations have been organised in a coordinated and methodical manner.

Huỳnh Gia Giang, deputy secretary of its Party Committee and chairman of its People’s Committee, said the ward has completed printing 62,186 voter cards ready for distribution.

Statistics as of August 2025 show the ward has 66,392 residents, including 55,538 aged 18 and above who are eligible to vote, he said.

This year voter lists were compiled more systematically using the national population database and the electronic identification application VNeID.

Logistics work has also been carried out rapidly.

Nguyễn Ngọc Đức, director of the ward Public Service Supply Centre, said officials and public employees have been mobilised to set up 32 polling stations.

By March 5 the ward had set up a model polling station for election teams to visit and learn its design.

Preparations are also in full swing in Diên Hồng Ward, where authorities recently organised a rehearsal of the voting process at polling station No. 8 in Quarter 6.

The exercise involved 250 “voters” and was supervised by Lê Văn Minh, secretary of the ward Party Committee and chairman of the ward Election Committee.

The drill allowed election teams to practise procedures and test their ability to handle situations that may arise on polling day.

It covered every stage of the process, from the flag salute ceremony and inspection of sealed ballot boxes to the voting procedure using three colour-coded ballot boxes for different levels of deputies.

Minh said such exercises help ensure polling stations operate smoothly.

“The principle is to work carefully, check thoroughly and avoid even the smallest mistake.”

Across the city, preparations are under way with urgency as millions of ballot papers are set to reach voters.

Phạm Liên, head of the executive board of Quarter 34 in Bàn Cờ Ward, said the quarter has nearly 2,000 voters and the distribution of voter cards is expected to be completed by March 10.

Election teams have launched a campaign to go “to every alley and every house” to distribute the cards.

In Phú An Ward, election teams are reviewing voter information while delivering voter cards to households.

Officials and neighbourhood forces have worked through evenings and weekends in recent days to ensure every voter receives their card and clearly understands the time, location and procedures for voting.

According to the city Election Committee, voter lists have been publicly posted at commune-level People’s Committee offices, neighbourhood community venues and other public locations.

Election teams across the city are distributing voter cards, with some working through the night to ensure they reach eligible voters in time.

Each household also receives documents to brief them about candidates’ backgrounds and action plans.

Voter hopes

HCM City has organised thousands of voter meetings, both in person and online, attracting millions of participants.

These allow the public to learn about candidates’ programmes and evaluate their capability and commitment before voting.

As the country’s largest urban centre with more than 14 million residents, the city faces new opportunities and challenges, and voters expect those elected to work for its development.

Phạm Tiến Cánh, a retired military officer in Hamlet 38 of Hóc Môn Commune, said deputies should have suitable professional backgrounds to participate in legislative discussions.

“A deputy must listen to voters and reflect their opinions honestly.”

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Phượng, 70, a voter in Bàn Cờ Ward, said she has seen positive changes in grassroots administration, especially among ward leaders.

“Ward leaders today are younger, more dynamic and closer to residents.

“This change makes older voters very pleased and creates high expectations.”

Younger voters are placing their hopes on technological innovation and housing policies.

Nguyễn Hữu Nhân, a voter in Phú Nhuận Ward, said: “I am interested in candidates who make a strong commitment to digital infrastructure and social housing.

“With more than 14 million people, the city needs deputies who dare think big and take bold action to create a modern living space.”

Nguyễn Thị Thanh, a factory worker living in HCM City, said she used to be worried that the voice of a worker would rarely be heard in a large city, but since the two-tier local government model was established, many administrative procedures at ward level are handled quicker.

She hoped that the deputies elected this time would ensure that city policies remain closely connected to the lives of workers. — VNS