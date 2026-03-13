Đắk Lắk police arrest suspects for trafficking over 10kg of drugs

ĐẮK LẮK — Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk have approved criminal charges and detention orders against three men accused of illegally trading narcotics, as police continue to expand an investigation into drug trafficking in the region.

The People’s Procuracy of Đắk Lắk Province on Friday approved charges against Nguyễn Hoài Nam (born 1989, residing in Tân Đông Hiệp Ward, Hồ Chi Minh City), Châu Nguyễn Trung Hiếu (born 1997, residing in Xuân Hương Ward, Lâm Đồng Province) and Phan Văn Cầu (born 1990, residing in Xuân Phú Commune, Đồng Nai Province).

According to preliminary investigation results, in early March, Nam and Hiếu were found purchasing more than 10kg of methamphetamine with the intention of reselling it in Đắk Lắk Province.

They were caught in the act by officers from the traffic police division working in coordination with the drug crime investigation police division under the Đắk Lắk Provincial Police.

Investigators also determined that Cầu had repeatedly purchased drugs from Nam and resold them to others for illegal profit.

The case is being further investigated and expanded by the investigation police agency of Đắk Lắk Provincial Police.

Earlier, the drug crime investigation police division of Đắk Lắk Provincial Police, in coordination with relevant units, dismantled an inter-provincial drug trafficking ring operating from Hà Nội to Đắk Lắk.

Police arrested several suspects and seized evidence including more than 151 grammes of heroin, 20 grammes of methamphetamine and more than 200 synthetic drug tablets, along with other related items and assets. — VNS