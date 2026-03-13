HCM City strives to safeguard voting rights for all

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City are finalising preparations for the March 15 elections to ensure voters can exercise their rights in line with regulations.

They have made extensive preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–31 term.

From densely populated residential areas and workers’ boarding houses to coastal and island localities, they are reviewing voter lists and completing preparations to ensure citizens can exercise their voting rights.

In Tân Sơn Hòa Ward, which has many boarding houses and a large number of workers and students from other provinces, they began compiling and reviewing voter lists early.

In addition to using population data, the ward has conducted field checks in residential areas.

QR codes have also been introduced so residents can check and update their personal details on the voter list.

Nguyễn Trí Nguyễn, a ward resident, said QR codes have been introduced in each residential area, while notifications are shared through community Zalo groups, helping people easily check their voter information and send feedback to relevant authorities without having to travel.

The ward has more than 79,000 listed voters.

In Thông Tây Hội Ward, where there are many temporary city residents and frequent population changes, authorities set up 55 support teams at voter list display points in early February.

These teams receive feedback from residents and guide them on voting procedures.

Võ Khắc Thảo Linh, a member of the support team in residential quarter No. 38, said: “These support teams have helped review, update and add many cases where citizens’ names were missing or their information was incomplete.”

By early March the ward had completed its voter list with more than 60,000 names, she said.

In coastal and island areas too election preparations began early.

The city’s electoral constituency No. 5 for deputies to the 16th National Assembly has 17 commune-level administrative units in the former Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province, including Côn Đảo Special Zone.

As coastal and island localities with distinctive conditions, communes and wards in the constituency face several challenges in preparing for the election.

Huỳnh Sơn Tuấn, secretary of the Long Hải Commune Party Committee and a representative of the constituency’s Election Committee, said the area has a population of 650,497.

A review conducted by March 2 identified 479,606 eligible voters, he said.

To ensure citizens’ voting rights, local authorities have worked with border guards, police and mass organisations to visit households and encourage fishermen to take part in the elections, he said.

In addition, in late February and early March the city organised early voting for fishermen, officers, soldiers, and crew members performing duties at sea.

The city had more than 9.65 million citizens eligible to vote as of March 11, according to its Election Committee.

Supporting voters

Along with reviewing voter lists, many localities have also organised communication and support activities to help people take part in the elections.

In Bình Thạnh Ward, members of the local Veterans’ Association have been gathering for morning coffee meetings during recent weekends.

These combine conversation and relaxation with discussions about the biographies of candidates running for the National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels.

After one such meeting, Huỳnh Thị Hoa, a resident of the ward’s residential quarter No. 16, said direct exchanges like these are very useful.

Information about the election is not difficult to find, but these close and friendly conversations help people understand the issues more clearly, she said, adding that they give voters a better basis to consider and choose suitable candidates who can serve the people and community.

In Bình Dương Ward, where many industrial parks are located, the local Election Committee has worked with businesses and trade unions to share information through Zalo groups, fanpages and companies’ electronic information portals.

The ward has seven industrial parks with 508 companies inside and 224 outside with tens of thousands of workers.

Đào Văn Rọi, a resident of Hòa Phú 2 residential quarter in the ward, said workers and residents in boarding houses have received election information through direct communication sessions at their boarding houses as well as through technology platforms and social media.

“Everyone is excited and ready to arrange their time to go and vote.”

City authorities are also enabling disadvantaged people to take part in the elections.

On March 10 the Bình Thạnh Ward Fatherland Front Committee held a communication session for visually impaired voters, apprising them about legal regulations on elections and providing them with candidates’ biographies in Braille.

The ward has also organised youth volunteer teams to transport visually impaired voters to polling stations and support them during the voting process. — VNS