Green Hero Solution project launched to promote circular agriculture in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — A project called “Green Hero Solution” aimed at promoting circular models for agriculture and food systems that adapt to climate change in Việt Nam was officially launched in HCM City on March 12.

The project is being implemented as Việt Nam and Denmark strengthen cooperation on green transition and sustainable development, particularly after the two countries established a Green Strategic Partnership in November 2023.

The partnership focuses on areas such as renewable energy, the green economy, sustainable agriculture, natural resource management and innovation, supporting Việt Nam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

In the agriculture and food sector, Denmark has been sharing experience, technology and governance models to help Việt Nam develop a transparent, sustainable and environmentally friendly food system.

Cooperation initiatives also promote circular economy models in the food value chain, aiming to reduce resource waste and increase agricultural value.

Speaking at the launch, Sanne Høj Andrén, counsellor for Food and Agriculture at the Embassy of Denmark in Việt Nam, highlighted the importance of cooperation among public authorities, businesses and communities in accelerating the green transition.

She said Denmark considers Việt Nam an important partner in sustainable development programmes, especially in agriculture, food and natural resource management.

“Initiatives such as Green Hero Solution can help reduce food waste while encouraging innovative solutions to build climate-resilient food systems.”

Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, chairman of the Vietnam Foodbank Network, said the project aims not only to address food waste but also to create a broader ecosystem linking stakeholders across the agriculture-food value chain.

“Green Hero Solution is the starting point for the Green Hero programme, which will connect businesses, cooperatives, farmers, young entrepreneurs and social organisations to develop sustainable food systems,” he said.

Through the programme, organisers hope to promote innovative models that help farmers and cooperatives make better use of resources, reduce food waste and increase the value of agricultural products.

During the event, cooperation agreements were also signed with organisations and businesses to expand the Green Hero partner network and promote circular economy models in the food sector.

In the coming period, the project plans to implement activities including community garden models, environmental education programmes in schools, support for cooperatives and farmers participating in circular value chains, and assistance for youth-led green start-ups.

The initiative aims to promote greener lifestyles, encourage innovation in agriculture and food systems, and strengthen collaboration among the Government, businesses and communities to support sustainable agriculture in Việt Nam.

The project was introduced at an event at the southern headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, jointly organised by the Youth Union of the ministry, the Vietnam Foodbank Network and the Embassy of Denmark in Việt Nam.

The event brought together representatives from government agencies, international organisations, businesses, and social organisations, as well as networks of young people, farmers and cooperatives involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovation initiatives. — VNS