Authorities warn against hiring foreign workers violating immigration rules

ĐỒNG NAI – Authorities in the southern province of Đồng Nai Province have warned organisations and individuals not to recruit foreign workers who violate Việt Nam’s immigration and residency regulations, following the discovery of dozens of such cases during recent inspections.

According to the provincial police, intensified campaigns to combat illegal entry and residence since January have uncovered 88 cases of foreigners violating regulations on entry, exit and residency.

Of these, 82 were found to be residing and working illegally, while six had overstayed their temporary residence permits, including one case of illegal entry.

On February 19, the Immigration Management Division under the Đồng Nai Department of Public Security coordinated with local authorities to inspect an area in Biên Hòa Ward where signs of “organising illegal stay in Việt Nam” were detected.

Investigations revealed that several foreign nationals had been sponsored by two companies headquartered in Hồ Chí Minh City to apply for temporary residence cards under the category of investors. However, the individuals were not genuine investors but had completed procedures through intermediaries in order to remain in Việt Nam.

Authorities are currently compiling documents to initiate legal proceedings in accordance with regulations.

Earlier, on January 9, the Immigration Management Division, in coordination with the Immigration Department of the Ministry of Public Security, conducted surprise inspections at the branch of T.P Interior Co., Ltd. in Bình Minh Commune and D.B Production and Trading Co., Ltd. in Phuoc Tan ward.

During the inspections, competent forces discovered that the two businesses were employing 50 foreign nationals who were residing and working in Việt Nam illegally.

Expanded inspections on January 12 uncovered an additional 25 foreign nationals working illegally at several companies and household businesses in Bình Minh and An Viên communes and Phước Tân ward.

Later, on January 27, the Immigration Management Division coordinated with the Sông Mây Industrial Park police unit to inspect boarding houses in Hố Nai Ward and a construction site in the locality, where seven foreigners were found to be living and working illegally.

On February 6, authorities detected and handled six additional cases of foreigners overstaying their temporary residence permits, including one person who had illegally entered Vietnam and was seeking employment in the Becamex Bình Phước Industrial Park.

For organisations, individuals and foreigners found violating regulations, the Immigration Management Division has advised the provincial police to handle the cases in accordance with law. Those subject to administrative fines have been expelled from Việt Nam and banned from re-entering the country for three years.

Local authorities said violations have increased recently as some individuals take advantage of Việt Nam’s policy extending the validity of electronic visas from 30 to up to 90 days to attract international visitors.

Many foreigners entered Việt Nam between late 2023 and 2024 before seeking illegal employment at businesses and household establishments in the province. Others reportedly entered the country illegally through border provinces and later travelled to Đồng Nai in search of jobs.

The immigration authority urged organisations and individuals to carefully verify documents such as passports, visas and work permits when hiring foreign workers, and to promptly report suspected cases of illegal residence or employment to the nearest police agency. VNA/VNS