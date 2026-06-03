14th Việt Nam Trade Union Congress convened

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Việt Nam Trade Union Congress for the 2026–31 term officially began its first working day on Wednesday in Hà Nội, bringing together 780 delegates representing nearly 10 million union members nationwide to chart goals, tasks, and breakthroughs for the new tenure.

The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Việt Nam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda.

Under the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Innovation – Development,” the event concentrates on reviewing the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th congress, setting goals, tasks and orientations in the new tenure.

During the inaugural session, the delegates approved the working agenda and regulations, and reviewed relevant reports.

In their afternoon sitting, the delegates will focus their discussion on strengthening trade unions’ role in representing and protecting legitimate rights and interests of workers; expanding union membership, establishing grassroots unions and improving the quality of trade union officials and promoting Party development among workers; reforming trade unions’ finance and enhancing member welfare; and promoting emulation movements among trade union organisations.

Earlier the same day, the delegates paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, and offered incense at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Sơn street.

The congress’s official opening ceremony is slated for June 4 at the National Convention Centre and be broadcast live on Việt Nam Television. — VNA/VNS