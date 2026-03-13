Robotic surgery centre launched, bringing advanced technology to Vietnamese patients

HCM CITY — FV Hospital on March 12 launched the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre after investing in the da Vinci Xi surgical system, one of the most advanced surgical robotics platforms, giving patients in Việt Nam greater access to highly precise, minimally invasive techniques that were previously available mainly at leading medical centres abroad.

In Việt Nam, robotic surgery was first introduced in 2014 with the da Vinci Si system. The newer Xi generation offers surgeons greater flexibility and precision when performing complex procedures through a surgeon-controlled, robot-assisted interface.

The da Vinci Xi system enables surgeons to operate with exceptional precision thanks to a high-definition 3D imaging system that magnifies anatomical structures far beyond conventional laparoscopy. Its robotic arms can rotate flexibly, allowing delicate manoeuvres in deep and narrow areas of the body.

As a result, robotic-assisted surgery offers several benefits for patients, including very small incisions of around 8mm, reduced pain after surgery, less blood loss, fewer complications and faster recovery.

At the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre, robotic-assisted surgery is available across a wide range of specialties, including thoracic surgery for conditions such as lung cancer, mediastinal tumours, thymoma and oesophageal disease; gastrointestinal and hepatopancreaticobiliary surgery such as gastrectomy, colorectal resection, hepatectomy and pancreatectomy; urological procedures including radical prostatectomy, nephrectomy and cystectomy; and gynaecological surgeries such as hysterectomy, treatment of endometriosis, myomectomy and procedures for gynaecological cancers.

Speaking at the launch event, Adam Brown, regional business director for Southeast Asia at Device Technologies, said more than 20 million robotic surgical procedures have been performed worldwide.

“Da Vinci-assisted surgery is experiencing rapid growth across Southeast Asia, with a 24 per cent growth rate recorded in 2025. In Việt Nam, FV is the fourth hospital to acquire the da Vinci system and the second to operate the Xi generation,” he said.

Dr Jean-Marcel Guillon, CEO of FV Hospital, said: “Robotic surgery is reshaping the future of surgical practice. The investment in the da Vinci Xi system and the establishment of the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre represent a strategic step towards bringing the world's most advanced surgical technologies closer to patients in Việt Nam.”

Although many surgeons in Việt Nam have already been trained and certified to use the previous-generation da Vinci Si system, access to robotic platforms remains limited. FV Hospital plans to expand cooperation programmes with surgeons both inside and outside the hospital to allow more doctors to utilise the da Vinci Xi system for patient care.

The centre is headed by Dr Đặng Đình Minh Thanh, PhD, a thoracic surgery specialist with more than 20 years of experience. The centre's founding surgical team has completed specialised training and certification through programmes at FV and at robotic surgery centres in Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. — VNS