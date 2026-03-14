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Youth power in elections

March 14, 2026 - 11:02
Young people across Việt Nam are actively joining election activities, some are supporting preparations and getting ready to vote for the first time in their lives, while others are even standing as candidates. Watch our video to see how important these elections are to the younger generation.

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