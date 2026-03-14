Youth power in elections

Young people across Việt Nam are actively joining election activities, some are supporting preparations and getting ready to vote for the first time in their lives, while others are even standing as candidates. Watch our video to see how important these elections are to the younger generation.
Medical specialists and professors from Germany, Italy, Austria, and Spain conducted screenings for 80 children with cleft lips and palates and other congenital deformities. Following medical assessments, nearly 40 cases were selected for reconstructive surgery.
The number of ninth-grade graduates for the 2025-2026 school year in HCM City reached 169,080, an increase of 42,734 students compared to the previous school year, according to the city Department of Education and Training.