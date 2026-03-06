Politics & Law
Underprivileged children and elderly enjoy "Spring of Love"

March 06, 2026 - 22:37
Many activities are organised in series of Xuân Yêu Thương (Spring of Love) programme to improve life of people in need across Việt Nam. — Photos courtesy of organisers

 HÀ NỘI — A series of activities of Xuân Yêu Thương (Spring of Love) programme have been held to entertain underprivileged children, patients, and elderly people nationwide.

Herbalife Vietnam, a premier health and wellness company, organised the programme as part of a wide range of enjoyable and meaningful activities for residents of social welfare centres that are partners of Casa Herbalife.

“The ‘Spring of Love’ programme is one of our annual voluntary activities and reflects Herbalife’s tradition of giving back to the community,” said Vũ Văn Thắng, General Manager of Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia, adding that it was the company's long-term community support initiatives.

During these events, people in need received Tết gifts and enjoyed different meaningful and fun activities such as square sticky rice cake cooking contest and dancing and singing performances. 

"Herbalife Vietnam's New Year visit was a wonderful experience for all of us at our place," said Huỳnh Tiểu Hương, Director of Quê Hương Charity Centre in HCM City.

“These voluntary activities were not only entertaining but also educational. It is heartwarming to see such strong support for our mission to help underprivileged children and make a positive impact on their lives.”

Children take part in the Spring of Love programme at the Đồng Tâm Social Welfare Centre in Gia Lai Province.

The event, which was also held in other localities, concluded on March 5 after bringing a warm festive atmosphere and joyful spring spirit to people in Đắk Lắk, Phú Thọ, and Hưng Yên.

Nguyễn Xuân Quý, Director of Đắk Lắk Social Welfare Centre, believed the event truly made the Lunar New Year special for children and the elderly in need. Herbalife's efforts not only helped improve their daily meals but also enrich their spiritual life through meaningful programmes.

Vice President of the Women's Charity Association of HCM City Đoàn Lê Phong, said:  "These New Year visits were a memorable and joyful event for our children at seven shelters. They created priceless happiness and excitement for them.”

The Casa Herbalife programme was launched in 2013 to help provide the proper nutrition and education necessary for the wellness of children and other individuals in need.

After about 13 years, it has helped thousands of needy people at 15 centres access healthy nutrition on a daily basis with total grants of over VNĐ32 billion (US$1.25 million). — VNS

